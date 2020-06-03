Ernie Chambers

Nebraska State Senator Ernie Chambers was set to appear Wednesday in Omaha at the site of James Scurlock's death. 

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers met with about 60 mostly young people Wednesday evening outside City Hall and talked about civil protest, injustice and civic engagement.

Political protest and success require a commitment to one's own value, he said.

"You have to love yourself more than anybody else," he said. "Whatever it is you believe in, go toward that no matter what anybody says. ... Despite your fear, you do the thing you know needs to be done."

​He decried the show of force at recent protests, the militarization of police and the activation of the National Guard.

"Our troops should never be mobilized except under extraordinary circumstances, and these are not that," he said.

Speaking about George Floyd, who died at the hands a Minneapolis police officer, Chambers pointed to the length of time the officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck — more than 8 minutes.

"After how many minutes did this cop see what he was doing?" Chambers asked. "That was first degree murder."

That police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, initially was charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, who was black. On Wednesday, those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

The point is reached, Chambers said, when you make a decision to take another person's life, "and that is a decision."

He called on those gathered to vote.

"If you didn’t vote, then you voted for him," he said of President Donald Trump's election.

And he pointed to the loosening of environmental regulations as an indication that voting decisions are far-reaching.

"Politics drives everything in this country," hes aid. "You know why they are gutting the EPA? Because of politics and money."

