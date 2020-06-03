Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers met with about 60 mostly young people Wednesday evening outside City Hall and talked about civil protest, injustice and civic engagement.
Political protest and success require a commitment to one's own value, he said.
"You have to love yourself more than anybody else," he said. "Whatever it is you believe in, go toward that no matter what anybody says. ... Despite your fear, you do the thing you know needs to be done."
He decried the show of force at recent protests, the militarization of police and the activation of the National Guard.
"Our troops should never be mobilized except under extraordinary circumstances, and these are not that," he said.
Speaking about George Floyd, who died at the hands a Minneapolis police officer, Chambers pointed to the length of time the officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck — more than 8 minutes.
"After how many minutes did this cop see what he was doing?" Chambers asked. "That was first degree murder."
That police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, initially was charged with third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, who was black. On Wednesday, those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.
The point is reached, Chambers said, when you make a decision to take another person's life, "and that is a decision."
He called on those gathered to vote.
"If you didn’t vote, then you voted for him," he said of President Donald Trump's election.
And he pointed to the loosening of environmental regulations as an indication that voting decisions are far-reaching.
"Politics drives everything in this country," hes aid. "You know why they are gutting the EPA? Because of politics and money."
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, prays for James Scurlock's brother along with a group on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Henry prays with a group Tuesday on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying firearms while attending demonstrations.
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, prays for James Scurlock's brother along with a group on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Henry prays with a group Tuesday on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying firearms while attending demonstrations.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group responds to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group gathered to listen to speeches on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group chants for James Scurlock during a demonstration on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers rest on a traffic barrel blocking off 14th Street on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, talks with Omaha Police Officers on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group listens to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman shares a story with a group gathered in front of City Hall on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, talks with Omaha Police Officers on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
