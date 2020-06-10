LINCOLN — Omaha State Sen. Ernie Chambers had gone into his legislative office on a recent morning to watch the news and put together a new protest sign.
“Police training without accountability is mockery & a sham,” it read, in neat block letters on posterboard.
He hadn’t yet decided where he would go with the sign. He didn’t expect others to join him. He wasn’t sure it would make any difference or change any minds.
But Chambers, Nebraska’s longest-serving lawmaker, who gives his occupation as “defender of the downtrodden,” was ready for yet another round in his lifelong battle against racism, injustice and police brutality. This round seems to offer a little more hope.
It comes as thousands of Nebraskans have taken to the streets in outrage sparked by the death of a 46-year-old black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Video of a white police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while he pleaded for help and repeatedly said he could not breathe, and while two other officers pressed down on Floyd’s back, led to the wave of protests in cities big and small across the United States calling for racial justice and changes in law enforcement.
Chambers has seen similar eruptions over his eight-plus decades. This time is different, he said. Past demonstrations have been mainly by black people.
“White people are involved in all of this. They have been outraged by what they saw police doing and officials not making appropriate response,” he said.
“There are instances where black men have been killed, even black women, and it didn’t result in this kind of reaction because words can never convey what the image can. For some white people, it might have made them say, ‘I’ve heard about this happening, but I didn’t believe it.’
“I think even some of the racists, I’m just speculating, might have said this is too much,” he said.
Floyd’s death renewed attention to other police killings and shone a light on other instances of alleged misconduct by law enforcement. Among them, three months ago in Louisville, Kentucky, plainclothes police executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night and fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a black health care worker, in her own apartment.
In Buffalo, New York, last week, a video showed police apparently shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, then walking on as he lay bleeding from his head. The police initially claimed that the man had tripped.
Cases like these, Chambers said, are bearing out his criticism of law enforcement and demonstrating why he argues that police officers lie and are encouraged in doing so by their supervisors.
“If these top cops had been implementing a spirit or requirement of professionalism, these cops wouldn’t have thought about manufacturing these lies, and other cops, who were aware of it, would have intervened to stop these rogue cops from doing what they’re doing,” he said.
That’s the reason for Chambers’ new sign. Police training means nothing if officers can ignore the training without being held accountable, he said.
The videos and reports also illustrate, Chambers said, why he once compared black people’s fear of police to the fear that others have of the Islamic State, a radical Sunni militant group. Those comments, made during a 2015 legislative hearing on a gun bill, prompted widespread calls for the North Omaha firebrand to resign or apologize.
“I was making an analogy,” he said. “You-all are afraid of these terrorists over there, well, they never did anything in our community. They never shot our children or broke into our houses and did these kind of things. ISIS didn’t do that; the police have done it.”
He said some who joined the recent protests experienced the response of law enforcement firsthand. Protesters in both Omaha and Lincoln were met with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper balls, as authorities sought to control the crowds, enforce curfews and, at least at some points, respond to some people setting fires and breaking windows.
“If the police come and they are militarized in the sense of body armor, high-velocity weapons, helmets and trying to give the impression of being soldiers, that approach is provocative,” he said. “That is the worst possible way to respond to a group.
“They are to maintain the peace, or, if there’s something inappropriate going on, it’s to restore the peace. Never should they have ever been allowed to get the notion that they are warriors.”
For all his criticism of national and state leaders and despite saying black people have never been free in America, Chambers remains a firm believer in the U.S. Constitution and its principles.
“Although I refer to it as you-all’s Constitution, I have said over and over, I want it to be maintained,” he said. “I want the promises to be kept and, even though they don’t respect us and bestow on us the right to exercise what other people can under the Constitution, it’s our only hope.”
He maintains that hope in the face of repeated setbacks on issues of life and death, race and equity. It’s not always easy, he said, admitting to having “a battle going on in my mind all the time.” But he keeps going.
“You learn how to reckon success and failure differently from the way other people do. A success is not what you achieve. That is a form of success, but the real success is when you do what you believe you should do under the most adverse of circumstances.”
And Chambers said the public response to Floyd’s death has given him particular hope.
“People are coming alive, young people, of all races, are coming together, and I’ve often said there’s going to be a new generation. Well, I think the new generation is on the horizon. They’re doing what is available for them to do. They’re not sitting back and saying, ‘Well, we’re not in office, we don’t have any power.’ They’re walking. They’re talking, they’re carrying signs.
“So it gives me hope that things might change, and it’s not that hopeless, hoping against hope,” he said. “I actually see some things that give reason for somebody who is as cynical as I am to think that a better day is possible.”
