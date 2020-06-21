Sometimes being a good dad means waiting in line with your son for 45 minutes at a Dairy Queen.
"That happened recently in Omaha," Doug McDermott said of an outing with his father, Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott. "We waited in line to get Blizzards for 45 minutes, and that was just a lot of fun."
Doug McDermott was a three-time consensus first-team All-American while playing for his dad at Creighton. The 28-year-old McDermott, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, talked by video Sunday during a Father's Day service at Werner Park that was organized by Reality Church of La Vista.
As a college basketball coach, the elder McDermott's schedule was always hectic, his son told the crowd of about 800 during a question-and-answer session with pastor Lance Burch. Yet dad somehow always found time to attend sporting events and concerts with his kids.
"He took me to the Masters (golf tournament), and we saw Tiger Woods," the younger McDermott said. "We went to a lot of Final Fours, and I caught a foul ball with him at Wrigley Field."
Asked how he would pattern his parenting style when the the time comes, McDermott said he doesn't need to look any further than his own dad.
"I wouldn't put too much pressure on my kids. Just let them be what they want to be and get them involved in a lot of things," he said. "Don't be too hard on them and don't push them into sports."
Two things most people may not know about his dad, McDermott said, are his skills at playing pingpong and grilling food. Grilling out has become a big factor in the McDermott home during the current coronavirus pandemic.
"Dad has really got good at grilling now that he has a smoker," the son said. "I think he actually likes grilling more than basketball. He takes a lot of pride in it, and he'd have the whole neighborhood over if he could."
Burch wrapped up the interview by asking McDermott to lead the crowd in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." McDermott, who has sung the song during the seventh-inning stretch at Chicago Cubs game, said this time would be easier.
"I've shot free throws before 50,000 fans, but I have never been more nervous in my life than (singing) that day at Wrigley," he said.
The event included music and games. It began with a watermelon-eating contest that proved memorable for Eric Nelson of Omaha and his 8-year-old son, Easton.
"That was a lot of watermelon to eat," Eric Nelson said with a laugh. "We're just happy to be here with everyone from the church. This is our first time all together since (the pandemic) started."
Burch wrapped up the event by delivering a sermon with a baseball theme. One of his favorite movies, "Field of Dreams," is about a father and son reuniting for a game of catch.
The movie's protagonist, Ray Kinsella, seeks a way to repair a rift with his now deceased father. Some people might have a longing to resume a relationship with their own father or with Jesus, he said.
Make the effort, Burch said. Find time to talk with God about your faith. Make time to call or visit your dad.
"How long has it been since you had a real talk with your dad?" Burch asked. "Tell him he was a good dad. Remind him him of something awesome (he did) and build a bridge back to him."
Simply spending time with loved ones carries an importance that's too often overlooked, Burch said. He quoted Dr. Archibald "Moonlight" Graham, a character in the movie, talking about his one appearance playing in the major leagues.
"You know, we just don't recognize the most significant moments of our lives while they're happening," Graham said. "Back then I thought, well, there'll be other days."
One of those moments could be connecting with loved ones while waiting in line for a frosty treat.
