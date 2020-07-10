A South Omaha coronavirus testing site will reopen Sunday after closing temporarily due to supply shortages.
The drive-thru site at 50th and G Streets will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, and Monday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The site, where people are swabbed to see if they have the coronavirus, shut down last weekend after operators ran short of needed testing supplies, including pipette tips and collection plates used in laboratories to test samples for the virus.
As coronavirus cases spike in other parts of the United States, including California, Texas and Arizona, some health care providers and testing sites are having trouble procuring enough testing supplies and warning it may take longer to receive test results.
The 50th and G collection site is run by the Douglas County Health Department, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine and OneWorld Community Health Centers.
Those looking to get tested don’t need an appointment, but signing up in advance at is.gd/sohatest can help speed up the process.
