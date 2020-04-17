We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Victory Boxing Club in South Omaha should be busy with young pugilists training to compete in a Cinco de Mayo event that also would celebrate the club's 15th anniversary.

Instead, the rings are empty. The speed bags are still. The gym is quiet, except for an occasional drip of water from a slow leak in the roof of the historic building that houses the club. And like young athletes everywhere sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, the 40 members of the club are stuck at home and can only work out alone.

"They're going crazy because there's only so much you can do at home," said Servando Perales, founder and director of the nonprofit, faith-based Victory Boxing Club. It caters to at-risk youths, offering low-cost boxing training — $100 a year or less, based on need — along with weekly Bible study and community service opportunities.

COVID-19 knocked Victory's 15th Anniversary Showdown, which had been scheduled for May 2, off the calendar. Omaha's Cinco de Mayo festival itself has been postponed until July, although it is far from certain that gatherings will be allowed by then. The Victory competition, like sports in general, is postponed indefinitely. The event was to double as one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the club.

That leaves Perales, a former professional boxer who started Victory Boxing with help from Omaha police officers, searching for ways to keep the kids engaged and training and pay the bills. Those include patching the roof of the historic Woodson community center building at 3009 R St. that donors helped Perales acquire and renovate for a gym and teen center.

Fundraising will be a challenge for small non-profits such as Victory Boxing, with many of their donors being small businesses that are also feeling the pinch.

Normally at this time of year, 25 to 30 kids would be working out from 5 to 7 p.m. each Monday through Thursday night. People in the surrounding South Omaha neighborhoods are used to seeing them hit the streets running at 5:10 p.m. each night, including running the steps at Highland Elementary School on Thursdays.

Back inside, they go through stations with the different practice bags, shadow boxing and group exercise. The competition boxers spar. The remaining youths are either working out for fitness or working toward competing in the ring.

Perales ordered 30 jump ropes for kids to pick up this week. His son Jeremiah Perales, who’s a U.S. Army soldier and boxer, just added a workout video to the club’s Facebook page.

“Just to keep them active,” Servando Perales said. “Unfortunately right now we don’t have anything to look forward to because all the shows are canceled.”

The pandemic messed up Aldo Ramirez-Puc’s short-term plans. He and his mother both lost their jobs at D.J.'s Dugout downtown when the restaurant location temporarily closed in March. His senior year at South High School was sent to remote learning, and he’s a student who does better face-to-face. He was getting fit and trim in the Victory gym, just a couple pounds over his fighting weight of 152 pounds.

As the May 2 competition approached, Ramirez-Puc was feeling sharp in the ring and looking forward to looking sharp in the Cinco de Mayo parade with boxing belts he has won and the new poncho he gets every year to help express his pride in his Mexican-American heritage. He also was looking forward to volunteering on festival clean-up, set-up and tear-down with his fellow Victory Club members.

But Ramirez-Puc is continuing to work toward his future: graduate from South High School in May, start college in the fall, prepare for a career as a police officer or a teacher. He’s doing schoolwork and applying for scholarships online. He turns 18 next week, and told his mother he’ll apply for jobs to help support her and his three younger siblings.

And Ramirez-Puc is working out at home, although it doesn’t replace being at Victory, where he has been a member for seven years. That’s long enough that he now is in the role of encouraging and pushing younger kids the way his coaches push him. Thursday, Ramirez-Puc put in his daily three-mile run through South Omaha before the snow, then did push-ups, sit-ups, shadow-boxing and work on the bag he has at home.

“It’s gonna open up again, the gym’s gonna open up and the world’s gonna up again,” he said. “And I still wanna be in shape.”