Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is closing its Lakeside location in Omaha, as well as its Grand Island and Ames grocery stores.

“Like any organization experiencing rapid growth and expansion, sometimes we need to optimize our approach and make changes if something isn’t working,” CEO Chris Sherrell said in a statement. “We are continuing to refine our real estate strategy, but sometimes certain stores are simply not as successful as others.”

The stores will close Nov. 16, he said.

Fresh Thyme is a specialty grocery chain with a focus on healthy and organic foods, along with a vitamin and supplement department. It’s known for having its produce section in the middle of the store.

It has two other locations in Omaha, at 14949 Evans Plaza (opened in June 2016) and 13215 West Center Road (opened in February 2017 along with the Lakeside store). It also has a Lincoln location.

The Lakeside location is within a half-mile of Target, Baker’s, Walmart and Natural Grocers.

The Chicago-area company founded in 2012 has more than 70 locations in 11 states, mostly in the Midwest.

A company spokeswoman said the Nebraska and Iowa stores are the only three closures confirmed. Earlier this year the company closed a store in Dayton, Ohio, and another near Louisville, Kentucky.

Company officials said they were working with employees to identify opportunities at other Fresh Thyme stores. Severance packages will be available if an employee isn’t interested in a position at another store.

“We take the well-being of our staff very seriously — this was not an easy decision for us,” Sherrell said in the statement. “We will do everything we can to ease this transition for them. We will continue our mission of making fresh, organic food accessible and affordable.”

