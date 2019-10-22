...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THIS WEEK.
Fresh Thyme is closing its Lakeside location on Nov. 16.
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is closing its Lakeside location in Omaha, as well as its Grand Island and Ames grocery stores.
“Like any organization experiencing rapid growth and expansion, sometimes we need to optimize our approach and make changes if something isn’t working,” CEO Chris Sherrell said in a statement. “We are continuing to refine our real estate strategy, but sometimes certain stores are simply not as successful as others.”
Fresh Thyme is a specialty grocery chain with a focus on healthy and organic foods, along with a vitamin and supplement department. It’s known for having its produce section in the middle of the store.
It has two other locations in Omaha, at 14949 Evans Plaza (opened in June 2016) and 13215 West Center Road (opened in February 2017 along with the Lakeside store). It also has a Lincoln location.
The Lakeside location is within a half-mile of Target, Baker’s, Walmart and Natural Grocers.
The Chicago-area company founded in 2012 has more than 70 locations in 11 states, mostly in the Midwest.
A company spokeswoman said the Nebraska and Iowa stores are the only three closures confirmed. Earlier this year the company closed a store in Dayton, Ohio, and another near Louisville, Kentucky.
Company officials said they were working with employees to identify opportunities at other Fresh Thyme stores. Severance packages will be available if an employee isn’t interested in a position at another store.
“We take the well-being of our staff very seriously — this was not an easy decision for us,” Sherrell said in the statement. “We will do everything we can to ease this transition for them. We will continue our mission of making fresh, organic food accessible and affordable.”
Matt Hall, left, and his wife Terra talk about the quality of a tomato as they load vegetables into a van for Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
Matt Hall, left, hugs his wife Terra before she leaves for the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. Matt hasn’t been able to help out on the farm as much this season. He’s been working off the farm to help make ends meet.
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. To the right is Hall’s dog Maya.
Matt Hall, left, and his wife Terra talk about the quality of a tomato as they load vegetables into a van for Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Hall, left, hugs his wife Terra before she leaves for the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha. Matt hasn’t been able to help out on the farm as much this season. He’s been working off the farm to help make ends meet.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall pushes boxes of vegetables into place as she sets up her tent for the Saturday downtown farmers market in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, right, and hired hands Connor Magnuson, left, and Michaela Mast, hall pipe to make trellises for growing tomato plants at Rhizosphere Farm.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hired hand Michaela Mast creates the pricing board for the Rhizosphere Farm tent at the Saturday downtown Omaha farmers market.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Organically grow tomatoes are arranged for sale at the Rhizosphere Farm tent during the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, center, and hired hands Connor Magnuson, left, and Michaela Mast, cut pipe to make trellises for growing tomato plants at Rhizosphere Farm.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, left, and husband Matt have breakfast before sunrise on Saturday as they prepare to take vegetables the farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Customer Nicole Engels, left, talks with Rhizosphere Farm's Michaela Mast and Terra Hall during the Saturday farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall, left, of Rhizosphere Farm, arranges the vegetables for her tent during the Saturday downtown Omaha farmers market. To the right is hired hand Michaela Mast.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests potatoes on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the Saturday sunrises Matt Hall loads vegetables into a van to take them to the farmers market in downtown Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terra Hall harvests vegetables on Rhizosphere Farm. Hall and her husband Matt grow organic vegetables, which they sell at local farmers markets and to local restaurants. To the right is Hall’s dog Maya.
Perhaps they might want to think about putting a store in North or South Omaha. We would welcome the addition to these underserved retail areas.
it was kind of around a bend and just didnt seem that easy to get to. i didnt go for that reason
