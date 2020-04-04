We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A line of people waited outside an Omaha Sam’s Club on Saturday afternoon. A few wore masks, some wore gloves and all were careful not to stand too close together.

“I almost had to tell someone to back off. They were getting a little too close,” Steve Sorensen said while waiting in line with his wife.

Sorensen ordered masks weeks ago, deciding to buy when he heard the novel coronavirus was spreading in Omaha.

The couple recently decided to wear them while grocery shopping, a trend that seems to be increasing as many adjust to the situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, including at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cloth face coverings won’t do much to stop the wearer from becoming infected, but they can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus but do not know it from transmitting it to others, the CDC said.

Before heading to Walmart with her daughter and mom, Jodie Limbach of Yutan, Nebraska, fashioned masks out of bandannas.

The three also stopped by Joann Fabric to pick up bulk mask-making materials.

“Joann had a lot (of mask wearers), Walmart had some but not many, especially because Walmart had more shoppers,” Limbach said.

Limbach said her grocery shopping routine has been changed by the coronavirus. She goes less often, uses more hand sanitizer and avoids crowded aisles.

“Plus, I’m not buying fun things like clothes," she said. "I try to stick to groceries."

Kevin Fitzgerald made his way around the Target near 124th and L Streets with a mask on. It was his first day wearing one, he said.

Though he and his wife had been ordering curbside pickup from Baker’s for groceries the past few weeks, the family found that they would now have to order a week in advance because of high demand for pickup.

Fitzgerald and his wife are expecting their third child, so avoiding the store has been a priority for them, he said.

“Sometimes we’ll order things from Amazon; even today I looked at what I could have ordered here for pickup. Some things are available, some aren’t,” Fitzgerald said.

Stores like Target also appeared to be adjusting.

Target had signage on the floor throughout the store advising customers to keep 6 feet apart, a staff member wiped down the self-checkout kiosks after each use, and disinfectant wipes were placed near the entrances.

One mask-wearing grocery shopper summed up the experience: “It is what it is.”