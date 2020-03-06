Some lost nearly everything to the floods: What happened to the victims of this historic disaster?

The ice chunks deposited in one field have melted. A family moved out of a temporary camper and into a new home. A farm equipment store remains closed and dark.
Much progress has been made and much work remains for the people, places and communities struck by record-breaking flooding in March 2019.
Some have finally cleared their homes and farm fields of mud and debris and moved back or reopened businesses. Others are still rebuilding, or making the tough decision to sell or walk away from properties at risk of future flooding.
As the first anniversary of the disaster approaches, the World-Herald spoke with farmers, ranchers, families and others to see what flood recovery looks like and how their lives have changed over the last year.
The Rancher
Anthony Ruzicka has been able to retire the 16-foot camper and the outdoor shower.
He and parents Willard and Denise have built a new house, shed and shop on higher ground after the Niobrara River washed away what he thought was going to be his livelihood last spring. A new grain bin will have to wait until next year.
“It’s been a struggle,’’ Ruzicka said. “We’re still out here farming and trying to make a go of it like everyone else.’’
He estimates that the property in Knox County, which has been in the family since around 1870, sustained more than $1 million in damages. What particularly hurt Ruzicka was the loss of his prize bulls, which were crushed by huge slabs of ice.
The family has received some aid from FEMA, but Ruzicka said they couldn’t have rebuilt without the help of organizations such as Farm Rescue, the Orphan Grain Train, Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund and many more. They provided hay, fencing materials and donations. Even a new bull.
Neighbors, friends and extended family were crucial, too. Neighbors helped him save the majority of his herd. Nieces, nephews, sisters and in-laws helped rebuild seven miles of fences.
Calving will be delayed until April 1 so that any issues with the river will be over. Ruzicka hasn’t left the farm unless it was to work on rebuilding. The mental and physical stress that comes with every step is what only people who have gone through a disaster will understand, he says.
But even in the darkest days after the flood, Ruzicka said he knew deep down he would never give up.
“It was the worst experience of my life but the best experience,’’ he said. “I got to meet the best people that this world has to offer.’’
The Mayor
Verdigre Mayor Leroy Hollmann’s new normal, he says, is dealing every day with flood issues.
He might be filling out grants to get funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to replace equipment destroyed when the three branches of the Verdigre Creek flooded the village of about 500 last March, or doing the first steps of a levee feasibility study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The city just started a sewer study to figure out the extent of the damage to that system.
“Everything that was in the flood plain was affected,’’ he said. “Everything from sewers to streets to buildings, you name it.’’
Although many in the area have returned to their houses and businesses, Hollmann said he’s working to find funding for 38 Federal Emergency Management Agency projects.
Destroyed roads still have temporary patches — machines once used to fix them were flooded. The town’s garbage truck now needs frequent repairs.
Donations were used to replace the town’s mower so city parks could be maintained. Money was found to move a large trash pile out of town before it attracted rats.
FEMA, Hollmann said, is still processing information, so the town can’t count on government help for a while.
“Everything’s been done out of reserves and some money from flood donations,’’ he said.
Last year’s experience has changed the town. City offices are located in the flood plain, so file cabinets are raised up on blocks and sand bags still sit outside many buildings.
“You get a cloudy dismal day and everybody goes into terror mode,’’ Hollmann said. “Everybody monitors the creek, talks about the creek. It’s on everybody’s mind. We’re very aware we’re on a flood plain in our town.’’
But there also have been good changes. When a fundraiser is held for someone in need, Hollmann says people come out in droves.
“Everyone is tuned in to each other more than we were a year ago,’’ he said. “Those are the things that are going to lead us into making better decisions for tomorrow.’’
The Ice Chunks
Massive chunks of ice once covered Billy and Ann Marie Kepler’s hay meadow.
It took two months after the March flooding for the “icebergs’’ to melt. A Future Farmers of America group from Wyoming helped them clean up the piles of debris left behind and the family replaced 2½ miles of fencing.
Then came September and another flood. Eighty-foot ponderosa pines and hundreds of other trees were flung onto the same pasture. The Keplers don’t think those damages will be covered by disaster relief.
“We actually have a bigger mess now than we did in March,’’ Ann Marie Kepler says. “There is absolutely nothing you can do to prevent it or control it. It is what it is.’’
The family’s 8,500-acre ranch in Keya Paha County sits south of where Pine Creek drains into the Niobrara River. Both waterways are high, and the ground saturated.
“There is so much more water this time than last spring,’’ Ann Marie says. “I don’t know if ice will be the story, but everyone is going to get water again.’’
Because of that, the Keplers won’t attempt to do any work on the meadow until all danger of flooding is past. They have some time because they don’t graze cattle there until the fall, after the hay is harvested.
The March floods cut into their usual harvest on about 80 acres of land, but Ann Marie says they were lucky that abundant rain elsewhere on their property created a feed surplus. That wasn’t the case for everyone in the Sandhills.
They’ve kept meticulous records of the damage from both floods but have yet to see any payouts from disaster relief programs. Ann Marie isn’t surprised — she thinks it likely will take 18 months or more.
“The whole state has just been inundated with applications,’’ she said. “I can only imagine how long it’s going to be.’’
The Campers
Lacey Geer spent the last year searching for stability after her family lost their flooded rental home in Hamburg, Iowa.
Geer, fiancé Shawn Price, and their two kids, A.J. and Shaye, spent several months living out of a 34-foot camper in Waubonsie State Park, north of Hamburg and across the Missouri River from Nebraska City. At one point, roughly 60 flood victims were staying there, sharing four camp showers and one washer/dryer set.
Price and Geer both worked at a Taco Bell in Nebraska City, but roads closed by flooding made it difficult to get there.
Even with money saved up, the couple had trouble finding a new rental — available housing was scarce in the Hamburg area. Geer wanted to stay in the area, to avoid pulling the kids from Hamburg Community School District, whose staff, she said, went above-and-beyond to help displaced students and families.
Districts in hard-hit communities like Fremont and Bellevue in Nebraska and Hamburg and Pacific Junction in Iowa responded to students whose homes were flooded. Some families lost their homes and had to move elsewhere.
Fremont had 550 students affected by flooding and five who left the district. Nearly 140 students in Mills County, Iowa who attended the Glenwood Community School District were displaced in 2019. Almost 300 Bellevue students experienced flooding, and roughly 30 of those left the district due to flooding.
For her family, things got worse before they got better, Geer said.
The family ended up back in their camper at one point, after being evicted from one house when there were problems with the rental assistance they received. Price and Geer’s unemployment benefits ran out.
“But our dog is home and the kids are both doing well in school this year,” Geer said.
They’re in a house again, their camping days hopefully long behind them.
The Farmer
Farmer Ryan Ueberrhein doesn’t like to think about the sand that once covered about 20 acres of his 80-acre field near Valley, Nebraska.
“I’m trying to put it out of my mind,’’ he said. “I just hope to God it doesn’t happen again this year.’’
The 1 to 2 feet of sand deposited by the Elkhorn River flooding was scooped up and then hauled away in dump trucks to be used on several other projects in the area. But even after it was cleaned up, Ueberrhein wasn’t able to use the land as planned.
Instead, after continuing wet weather, he put in a cover crop in the middle of the summer to keep the soil healthy.
“To get something growing so we don’t have erosion problems,’’ he said.
He’s not sure yet what he’ll do this growing season. But no matter what Mother Nature throws at him, he said, he’ll stay with his game plan for 2020.
Ueberrhein downplays his sand issues because he says he had it much easier than many other farmers.
“There are still some guys in our area who still have sand and are still trying to get things cleaned up,’’ he said. “They had a lot more sand, a lot more debris. It was just a rough time for a lot of people, and I am sure it is to this day.’’
Because so many people needed disaster help, Ueberrhein doesn’t expect to see any payouts soon. That’s created a tricky situation, he said, for farmers who need help right now. He’s OK.
“You have to be very creative,’’ he said. “It didn’t help when market prices went down.’’
The Animal Farm
Coco the llama is one of the few bright spots to come out of the flooding that swept into Bellevue’s Gifford Farm.
Seven animals died when floodwaters rose rapidly at the outdoor educational center east of Fontenelle Forest. Horses, ponies, pygmy goats, chickens, a bearded dragon and more were evacuated to higher ground. The farm’s 13 or so barns and outbuildings were left coated in mud.
But offers of help flowed in, too. Volunteers worked alongside staff to clean up, and two fourth-graders from Arapahoe, Nebraska, nearly four hours away, raised money through a bake sale. With those proceeds, Gifford Farm bought Coco — the girls got to name him.
“It was really heartwarming to all of us,” said Kelly Taylor, Gifford Farm coordinator.
The farm is back up and running, bringing animals to schools, hosting birthday parties, planning summer day camps and working with seniors in assisted living homes. Staff are keeping an eye on flood forecasts and have drawn up evacuation plans if a repeat of last year occurs.
“We’re hoping we do not have to use them,” Taylor said.
The return of running water
There wasn’t a big celebration when drinkable water returned to Boyd County. Just lots of grateful customers.
Flooding on the Niobrara River after the Spencer Dam collapsed knocked out 1,250 feet of a 12-inch pipe that carries water from Holt to Boyd County. It was the sole source of water for 450 rural customers and the towns of Spencer, Lynch and Anoka.
Three temporary wells provided water for laundry and showering until repairs were finished and water restored in September. Before that, residents turned to bottled water for drinking.
“Everyone is thankful that things are back to normal after the flooding. Just very thankful,’’ said Rex Black, chairman of the board of Boyd County Rural Water District No. 2. “They kind of realize how good of water we have when everything is working right.’’
A new line was bored 80 feet deep across the stretch that was washed out. That’s deep enough that it won’t wash out again, Black hopes.
The bill for replacing the pipe and finding other sources of water stands at $1.7 million, Black says. The water district took out a loan from the state’s revolving fund to cover costs.
Work continues on the paperwork required to receive funds from FEMA to repay that loan.
“There is questions on all of that,’’ Black says. “One day we hear one thing and the next we hear another. We haven’t seen any money yet. I don’t know how long that process takes.’’
Although things aren’t settled, Black is relieved to be able to turn more of his focus back to his livelihood — ranching. He was on his way to a bull sale during a recent interview.
He appreciates the patience of the water district’s customers and says he’s learned a few things in the past year.
“Not to take water for granted,’’ he said.
The Agency
The workload has not slowed at Nebraska’s USDA Farm Service Agency offices since last March.
“Extremely busy and intense,’’ is how Bobbie Kriz-Wickham described those first days. It wasn’t just the extreme flooding, but also the aftermath of blizzards and an extended period of cold and wet that created lots of livestock losses.
“Three-fourths of our 71 offices would have had a constant stream of phone calls about programs and what we could do to assist our producers,’’ said Kriz-Wickham, the point person as the public affairs and outreach coordinator.
The agency regularly deals with producers through the commodity crop safety net programs and more localized disaster losses, but hadn’t had to deal with such a wide-scale disaster for years.
Producers wanted to know what programs were there to help them and how they could gain access. They still have questions as new disaster endeavors to assist producers, such as the On-Farm Storage Loss Program, have been introduced.
Add that to their regular tasks and implementation of the new 2018 farm bill programs, and things are hopping.
“The volume of workload has not stopped for our offices,’’ Kriz-Wickham says.
Morale remains strong. Those in the agency really care about farmers and ranchers in the state, Kriz-Wickham said. Many have a farming or rural background and understand what Nebraskans are going through.
“There is a level of satisfaction with doing your best to try to help those producers when they go through a challenging time,’’ she said.
