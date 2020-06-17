Juneteenth Parade (copy)

Members of Families of the Stolen, a support group for families who have lost loved ones to violence, marched in the Juneteenth parade along 30th Street in 2019.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The coronavirus has pushed Omaha’s usual Juneteenth celebrations to later dates, but a few events are still planned to celebrate the holiday this weekend.

Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the day in 1865 when a quarter-million slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Philip Brown and Daric Heard said that they wanted people to understand the significance of the holiday, so they planned the Juneteenth Festival for 5 p.m. Friday.

“Especially with what’s been going on, some of our fallen people haven’t received justice, and because of what happened to them we want people to come out and understand the importance of Juneteenth,” Brown said.

The festival will feature live music and a barbecue and will be held at Le Ventre at 1458 South 16th St. Admission is free. Heard and Brown said everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

A prayer gathering organized by the Global Leadership Group is also planned for 8 a.m. Friday in the Global Leadership Group Community Garden at 3118 North 24th St.

A parade that has marked the occasion in Omaha for years will be rescheduled by the Omaha NAACP for sometime in August.

“We were all looking forward to this parade, but we have to see how the virus pans out,” said Vickie Young, president of the Omaha NAACP.

The Omaha Freedom Festival, originally planned for June 20, has been moved to Sept. 5 and 6 at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. The celebration is an all-day, family-friendly event that will provide cultural and historical celebration in addition to education and entertainment from noon to midnight.

Our best staff images from June 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email