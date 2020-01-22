The snow that led Omaha-area school officials to cancel classes Wednesday likely will stick around through the morning and switch over to a rain-snow mix by afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Eppley Airfield reported 1.2 inches of snow by 6 a.m. A weather service employee who lives in Elkhorn reported 1.9 inches of snow.
The precipitation should trail off in the late afternoon or early evening, said Katie Gross, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist.
Austin Rowser, Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said crews are "staying busy keeping the major streets clear." Clearing the streets will be a continuing effort Wednesday, he said.
Before 10 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that the Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp to U.S. Highway 75 south was closed because of multiple crashes. It had reopened before 11 a.m.
After the Wednesday evening break, the snow looks likely to start up again around 3 a.m. Thursday, and it probably will snow throughout most of the day, she said: "That will continue (Thursday) night and into Friday morning. But since it's falling over a longer period of time, it will be a lighter snow."
Another 1-3 inches is possible from the Thursday-Friday system, she said.
The front that dropped snow Wednesday came up from the southwest, Gross said. The snow that's coming early Thursday is coming in out of the northwest.
Omaha-area temperatures Wednesday were much higher than they were 24 hours earlier. It was 4 degrees at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Omaha; it was 33 at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Thursday's high likely will be around 32 both Thursday and Friday, Gross said.
The snow didn't cause much trouble at Eppley: Arrivals and departures appeared to be on time, but travelers were urged to check with their airlines or at flyoma.com.
School closings
Here is a list of school districts that canceled classes Wednesday:
Omaha Public Schools
Millard Public Schools (Wednesday is an eLearning day in Millard. Read about that practice here.)
Papillion La Vista Community Schools
Westside Community Schools (All evening activities Westside's elementary schools and Westside Middle School also are canceled. For activities at Westside High, officials ask parents to check with their child’s coach or event sponsor.)
Bellevue Public Schools
Elkhorn Public Schools
Ralston Public Schools
Omaha Catholic Schools
Council Bluffs Community Schools
Bennington Public Schools
Springfield Platteview Schools
Plattsmouth Community Schools
St. John the Baptist in Plattsmouth
Fremont Public Schools
Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont
Louisville Public Schools
Brownell-Talbot
Friedel Jewish Academy
Check Omaha.com for more school closings and weather updates.
