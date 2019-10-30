A band of snow hit the Omaha area Wednesday morning after most commuters made it to work.
Snow started to fall in Valley around 8 a.m., Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist, said at 8:45 a.m. "We've had pretty big flakes here for the last 45 minutes," she said.
Before 7:15 a.m., the band was over Dodge County and moving toward Tekamah, she said. By 8:45 a.m., she said, the heavier snow was moving into Bennington. Light snow also started to move across Omaha. By 10:15 a.m., the snow was flying in downtown Omaha.
Area snow totals likely will be between 1 and 2 inches, Zapotocny said.
Earlier, the Nebraska State Patrol reported ice in the Grand Island and Kearney areas. Zapotocny said visibility was reduced to 1.5 to 2.5 miles in the Grand Island area early Wednesday morning.
Grand Island reported an inch of snow, she said.
Most of the snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning, Zapotocny said: "We're not really expecting much after 1 o'clock."
The forecast for Halloween and the next few days calls for dry conditions in the region. Monday morning, Zapotocny said, some snow could fall near the South Dakota border. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the 40s, with low 50s forecast Sunday and Monday.
