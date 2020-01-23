The rain that was falling earlier Thursday morning switched over to snow midmorning after temperatures dropped slightly, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters aren't expecting any additional accumulation because of the early shift, said Hallie Bova, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist. "It should be pretty light," she said. "It may pick up a little bit in the afternoon."
The weather service expects 1-2 inches of snow in the Omaha area Thursday.
Temperatures may drop a degree or two throughout the day, Bova said. The temperature in Omaha at 9:45 a.m. was 33. It had been 35 earlier.
Streets appear in good shape, but ice is still a problem, said Van DeWald, another Valley-based meteorologist.
"We're hearing that the neighborhood streets and sidewalks are still a little slick," he said.
Omaha police also noted on Twitter that drivers could hit some slick spots.
There are spotty areas of slick roads throughout Omaha. The crews are out trying to stay on top of it. Please slow down and and increase following distance. #OPD via @OPDOfcFehrman— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 23, 2020
Snow should be heavier west of the Omaha area, DeWald said, with 2 to 3 inches falling from Norfolk to Columbus. Lincoln is also expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, he said.
Greatest accumulations of snow are expected to stretch from Albion to Beatrice in Nebraska's southeastern counties, where 3 to 4 inches is expected. Heaviest snowfall rates will move from the northwest to the southeast in that area until 6 p.m.
"The entire area should be dry by midnight tonight," DeWald said. "That will continue through Monday."
