A band of snow was headed to the Omaha area Wednesday morning, but many commuters in the city likely will be able to avoid it.
Snow started to fall in Valley around 8 a.m., Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist, said at 8:45 a.m. "We've had pretty big flakes here for the last 45 minutes," she said.
Before 7:15 a.m., the band was over Dodge County and moving toward Tekamah, she said. By 8:45 a.m., she said, the snow was moving into Bennington.
Area snow totals likely will be between 1 and 2 inches, she said.
Snow-removal crews were ready and waiting, with one truck set up alongside near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and the Sorensen Parkway.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported ice in the Grand Island and Kearney areas. Zapotocny said visibility was reduced to 1.5 to 2.5 miles in the Grand Island area earlier in the morning.
Grand Island reported an inch of snow, she said.
Most of the snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning, Zapotocny said: "We're not really expecting much after 1 o'clock."
The forecast for Halloween and the next few days calls for dry conditions in the region. Monday morning, Zapotocny said, some snow could fall near the South Dakota border. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the 40s, with low 50s forecast Sunday and Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.