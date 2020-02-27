Andy Reeves walked past the row of tanks holding venomous reptiles. He paused to unclip one of the green tags on the outside of a tank and clipped it to his shirt.

This, he explained, is one of many safety measures in place for working with those small but venomous animals. Each tag states the anti-venom to be used if a keeper is ever bitten by a venomous animal.

No one has ever been bit, Reeves said. But his team doesn’t take any chances.

The room is one of six “hot rooms” in the Desert Dome, meaning they house venomous animals.

Being up to date on safety drills and protocols is a small part of Reeves’ job. As the supervisor of reptiles and amphibians at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, he mostly splits his time between two departments: the Desert Dome and the Amphibian Conservation Area.

The Desert Dome is hard to miss. The Amphibian Conservation Area is hard to find.

The conservation area was built in what Reeves referred to as the Elevator Building, a building just north of the Desert Dome mostly used by visitors as a short cut to get to the orangutan exhibit. In addition to those elevators, it houses hundreds of amphibians. 

The area isn’t open to the public and is mostly used for breeding and releasing back into the wild critically endangered species like the gopher frog, the near-threatened Eastern Hellbender and the extinct in the wild Wyoming toad.

Habitat destruction, pollution and a harmful fungus called the chytrid fungus has wreaked havoc on many amphibian species, Reeves said.

“(The frogs) are the canary in the coal mine, they tells us how unhealthy our environment is,” Reeves said. “Once you remove the frog, well, there’s probably a predator that depended on eating that frog, there’s bugs that maybe were controlled by the frog. It’s a whole food chain that gets disrupted. Or maybe there’s a chemical in the skin of an endangered frog that could cure cancer. We just don’t know.”

There’s a board hanging up in the conservation area with a running count of how many amphibians the zoo has released back into the wild. The total as of Tuesday: 70,227.

Reeves and his team aren’t only focused on the birthrates of frogs and conservation, they’re also attentive to the animals’ happiness.

“Maybe ‘happiness’ isn’t the right word,” Reeves said as he stood in front of the Desert Dome’s rattlesnake exhibit, another group of venomous reptiles he oversees. “We’re wondering if they’re less stressed, utilizing their space.”

It was difficult to gauge the mood of the 21 western diamond backs sitting curled up or slithering around the exhibit, but that’s what recently-installed cameras on the roof of the exhibit are for, Reeves said.

The cameras provide 24-hour footage that volunteers will study and keepers will use to make habitat adjustments.

For example, “Males will combat each other. They do this winding and try to push each other’s heads down,” Reeves said. “There’s some research that suggests in the wild that after males do this the loser goes away and sulks and the winner gets to breed the females in the area.”

“Should we be removing the loser and let him go sit up on the dirt for a few days and then bring him back? Are there things that we can learn that help us do a better job?”

Reeves can recognize almost all 21 rattlesnakes. “They have adorable names like Marshmallow and Snowflake,” he said.

To Reeves, one of the most important aspects of his job is providing a connection between people and animals.

“If you don’t care about something you’re not going to try to help protect it or save it. With my animals in particular, I mean, come on, I need to provide that education of ‘here’s why you should care about the snakes.’”

And caring about the snakes may just be easier when they have names like “Marshmallow.”

