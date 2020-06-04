Protesters say they are worried that the reinstatement of a curfew this weekend could provoke a confrontation, but they are glad that it’s starting later in the evening.
Largely peaceful protests have occurred three nights in a row, including two nights without a curfew. But memories are still raw after last weekend’s protests turned violent. A 22-year-old man was fatally shot, businesses were vandalized, and about 300 arrests were made from Friday into Monday night.
This weekend’s Friday and Saturday curfew will start at 10 p.m., giving protesters two more hours than under the previous curfew.
Giovanna Harrison, who was protesting Thursday evening with about 50 others, said she was conflicted over the curfew but appreciative of the later hour.
“That gives the actual protesters the ability to protest. But anything after (10 p.m.) could be dangerous, not just because of protesters,” she said. “The people who are posing as protesters, they are going to start coming out after 10, they are going to start messing things up. I think (the curfew) is also an excuse for police to get a little more violent.”
Kathleen Stubbe said the curfew has been used by authorities to box in protesters and then create the appearance of a riot.
“We were locked in,” she said of one night earlier this week. “So we were past curfew and now they have a reason to commit violence … and make (it) seem like these protests aren’t peaceful, like they’re riots, and it’s the complete opposite.”
Mayor Jean Stothert, in making the announcement Thursday, said that she supports peaceful protests but that the curfew is a “proactive step” to reduce the risk to protesters, the public and first responders.
The size of protests had dwindled Wednesday and Thursday, but organizers say they are planning bigger rallies for Friday and Saturday.
On Thursday evening, some protesters gathered near Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s west Omaha neighborhood. Earlier this week, Kleine concluded that video evidence indicates that Jake Gardner, the former owner of The Hive bar, acted in self-defense in the Saturday night shooting death of James Scurlock, a black protester. Kleine has since said that he would be willing to petition the Douglas County District Court to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury to reexamine the evidence.
Small groups of protesters also gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets and outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
Photos: Omaha protesters come out again on first night curfew is lifted
1 of 18
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
