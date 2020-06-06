Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary BearHeels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
About 200 people attended a Black Lives Matter rally Friday at Omaha's Memorial Park.
AARON SANDERFORD/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diamond Davis takes a picture of a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends and family of James Scurlock release balloons during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters were scattered around the city in small groups on Saturday night, after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert rescinded the emergency order that would have imposed another overnight curfew.
“Last night we saw a peaceful and orderly city which allows for the curfew to be lifted a day early,” Stothert said in a statement. “I thank and appreciate the citizens of Omaha for your actions that allow this decision to be made today. Your safety is our first priority, please remain careful.”
Summer weather didn't keep dedicated protesters away from 72nd and Dodge Streets. A small group had gathered just before 4 p.m.
Some drivers honked, waved and tossed out peace symbols. Others were less supportive, with one man shouting and putting his hand out in a Nazi salute.
"We're not afraid of that," said Lasonya Atkins, 36. The Omaha woman said overall the day has been positive.
By about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 60 protesters set up shop outside the Douglas County Courthouse. Many held signs while music played in the background, and others ate pizza.
Nick Winkelman and Heather, who declined to give her last name, crafted a sign with flowers that said "JuJu," the nickname of James Scurlock. They planned to drop it off near The Hive, at 12th and Harney Streets, where Scurlock killed in a scuffle with bar owner Jake Gardner the night of May 30.
"I think it's sickening that I have to worry if my son's going to come home when we send him to the grocery store," Heather said.
Despite a curfew on Friday night, protest-related events included an afternoon Black Lives Matter rally in Memorial Park that drew about 200 people. The group then marched into Elmwood Park.
A prayer vigil for Scurlock was held in the early evening at 24th Street and Camden Avenue in North Omaha. Attendees called for peace and stood during a moment of silence in front of a mural of the slain 22-year-old.
In addition to the gatherings at Memorial Park and 24th and Camden, a smaller band of protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets, the site of other large-scale demonstrations over the last week that ended in tear gas and arrests.
The group kept to the sidewalks on the corners in front of the Petco and Target stores, earning praise from several police officers watching from across the street. The night stayed calm.
Omaha police reported no arrests at any of the events on Friday.
Stothert notified the Omaha City Council of the decision to rescind the emergency order that allowed the curfew. The press release noted that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer supported the decision.
The state of emergency proclamation, issued May 31 and extended by the City Council, remains in effect until Tuesday. The proclamation allows Stothert to take other emergency actions if necessary.
