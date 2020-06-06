Protesters were scattered around the city in small groups on Saturday night, after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert rescinded the emergency order that would have imposed another overnight curfew. 

“Last night we saw a peaceful and orderly city which allows for the curfew to be lifted a day early,” Stothert said in a statement. “I thank and appreciate the citizens of Omaha for your actions that allow this decision to be made today. Your safety is our first priority, please remain careful.”

Summer weather didn't keep dedicated protesters away from 72nd and Dodge Streets. A small group had gathered just before 4 p.m. 

Some drivers honked, waved and tossed out peace symbols. Others were less supportive, with one man shouting and putting his hand out in a Nazi salute.

"We're not afraid of that," said Lasonya Atkins, 36. The Omaha woman said overall the day has been positive.

Juliet Clark, 23, said a sense of civic duty led her to participate. As a white person, she said, being an "extra body on the front lines" is the least she can do.

More than 50 people helped to pick up litter in North Omaha with the local group Change of Omaha in the afternoon.

By about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 60 protesters set up shop outside the Douglas County Courthouse. Many held signs while music played in the background, and others ate pizza. 

Nick Winkelman and Heather, who declined to give her last name, crafted a sign with flowers that said "JuJu," the nickname of James Scurlock. They planned to drop it off near The Hive, at 12th and Harney Streets, where Scurlock killed in a scuffle with bar owner Jake Gardner the night of May 30.

"I think it's sickening that I have to worry if my son's going to come home when we send him to the grocery store," Heather said. 

More than 80 protesters also gathered on the corner of 168th and Pacific Streets

Despite a curfew on Friday night, protest-related events included an afternoon Black Lives Matter rally in Memorial Park that drew about 200 people. The group then marched into Elmwood Park.

A prayer vigil for Scurlock was held in the early evening at 24th Street and Camden Avenue in North Omaha. Attendees called for peace and stood during a moment of silence in front of a mural of the slain 22-year-old.

In addition to the gatherings at Memorial Park and 24th and Camden, a smaller band of protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets, the site of other large-scale demonstrations over the last week that ended in tear gas and arrests.

The group kept to the sidewalks on the corners in front of the Petco and Target stores, earning praise from several police officers watching from across the street. The night stayed calm.

Omaha police reported no arrests at any of the events on Friday.

Stothert notified the Omaha City Council of the decision to rescind the emergency order that allowed the curfew. The press release noted that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer supported the decision.

The state of emergency proclamation, issued May 31 and extended by the City Council, remains in effect until Tuesday. The proclamation allows Stothert to take other emergency actions if necessary.

