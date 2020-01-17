...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP
TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Sleet and freezing drizzle have replaced the snow that was falling early Friday across most of the Omaha area.
Dry air at 15,000 feet is causing snow production to end, said Brian Barjenbruch, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist, "but there's still enough moisture below it that we still get drizzle," Barjenbruch said.
After 11 a.m., Lincoln west to York and southeast to Falls City were seeing signficant amounts of freezing drizzle, Barjenbruch said. The Omaha area was getting light to moderate freezing drizzle.
Omaha may see a few periods Friday afternoon when the drizzle stops, he said, but it likely will stick around into the evening commute.
Temperatures in Omaha could top 32 late Friday afternoon, he said, and rise a few more degrees until about 10 p.m.
Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors will head into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.
The National Weather Service office in Valley estimated that 1.5 inches of snow had fallen by midmorning. That's up from .8 of an inch at 7 a.m. and official readings at 6 a.m. at both Eppley Airfield and Valley of a third of an inch of snow.
If you need to travel today, plan extra time & SLOW DOWN. It's very slick out there. Lots of roads have a layer of ice, covered by snow, which could now be topped off with freezing drizzle or other precipitation throughout the morning. #BuckleUp#NEroadspic.twitter.com/r6DEklVCj1
A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills.
The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes.
