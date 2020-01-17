Sleet and freezing drizzle have replaced the snow that was falling early Friday across most of the Omaha area.

Dry air at 15,000 feet is causing snow production to end, said Brian Barjenbruch, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist, "but there's still enough moisture below it that we still get drizzle," Barjenbruch said.

After 11 a.m., Lincoln west to York and southeast to Falls City were seeing signficant amounts of freezing drizzle, Barjenbruch said. The Omaha area was getting light to moderate freezing drizzle.

Omaha may see a few periods Friday afternoon when the drizzle stops, he said, but it likely will stick around into the evening commute.

Temperatures in Omaha could top 32 late Friday afternoon, he said, and rise a few more degrees until about 10 p.m.

Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors will head into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.

The National Weather Service office in Valley estimated that 1.5 inches of snow had fallen by midmorning. That's up from .8 of an inch at 7 a.m. and official readings at 6 a.m. at both Eppley Airfield and Valley of a third of an inch of snow.

A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills.

The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes.

