Black Friday shoppers stand in line at Nebraska Furniture Mart in 2018.

Black Friday shoppers in the Omaha area planning to wait in line for hours early in the morning may want to have an umbrella or a plastic garbage bag handy. It looks like it could be wet and cold.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Omaha calls for light snow and a temperature of around 32 degrees at 6 a.m. Friday. That is likely to shift over to light rain by about 8 a.m. The light rain is expected to continue throughout the day, the weather service said.

"It's not going to be a ton of moisture," said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's going to be cold, and it probably will be spitting a little bit."

Tailgaters in Lincoln for Friday's Nebraska-Iowa football game and fans in Memorial Stadium also are likely to get wet. "The worst of it is going to happen on Friday morning," Nicolaisen said. "It should start fading a little closer to the game," which is set to start at 1:30 p.m. "The likelihood of some precipitation is pretty high," he added, although little accumulation is expected.

The temperature at kickoff should be around 36 degrees. It should get a little warmer as the day progresses, Nicolaisen said.

Nebraska football's Black Friday history

