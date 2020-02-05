Shine the Light on Hunger ice rink

Skaters make their way around the Capitol District Ice Rink. A portion of admission from more than 13,500 skaters who took to the ice went to Food Bank for the Heartland.

A campaign targeting hunger in the community did its part to serve up millions of meals.

Conagra Brands' Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, in its 13th year, raised enough over the last seven weeks to provide more than 2.4 million meals. That surpasses the campaign's goal of 1.75 million meals. 

The 2.4 million meals come from a combination of monetary donations and donations of nonperishable foods. More than $710,000 was brought in from corporate and individual donors as well as a matching gift from Baker's Supermarkets and proceeds from the Capitol District Ice Rink. More than 11,000 pounds of food was collected, too.

The Conagra Brands Foundation made an additional matching donation of $100,000. 

"This year's campaign was a tremendous success, with over 2.4 million meals generated for Food Bank for the Heartland, which serves nearly 600 nonprofit partners in Nebraska and western Iowa, including pantries, schools, emergency shelters and meal providers," Rick Hansen, Conagra's vice president of human resources, said in a press release.

Community organizations pitched in to raise awareness through a canned food drive. Participants included Baker's Supermarkets, the Durham Museum, the Holland Performing Arts Center, the Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha Children's Museum, the Omaha Community Playhouse, the Orpheum Theater, the Rose Theater, Opera Omaha and the W. Dale Clark Main Library.

The Capitol District Ice Rink also got the public involved. A portion of admission from more than 13,500 skaters who took to the ice went to Food Bank for the Heartland.

