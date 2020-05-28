Karissa Wilson, left, with fiancée Chelsea Caruso. Wilson is celebrating six months since her last day at the Douglas County Jail. In addition to being engaged, she’s also sober, has held a job and regularly takes her medication for her mental illness.
Karissa Wilson, left, with fiancée Chelsea Caruso. Wilson is celebrating six months since her last day at the Douglas County Jail. In addition to being engaged, she’s also sober, has held a job and regularly takes her medication for her mental illness.
KARISSA WILSON
Karissa Wilson with her dog Rico. “I was tired of the same thing,” said Wilson. “Honestly, I thought I was going to die if I continued doing what I was doing. My behavior scared me.”
Her drug and alcohol use caused her to lash out at family, friends and others. When police arrived, she made things worse by fighting with them. She went to jail for a few months, but once released, the pattern started again.
“I was tired of the same thing,” said Wilson, 32, who has been in and out of jail since she was 15. “Honestly, I thought I was going to die if I continued doing what I was doing. My behavior scared me.”
In 2018, Wilson spent 74 days in jail and last year she was there for 138 days. Committed to change, she agreed to be part of a voluntary Douglas County program aimed at reducing recidivism for those who suffer from a mental illness and who are constantly returning to jail.
On Wednesday, Wilson celebrated six months since her last day at the Douglas County Jail. She’s also sober, has held a job, regularly takes her medication for her mental illness and is engaged to be married.
Her case manager, Syneathea Slater, flashed a huge smile and started crying during a Zoom press conference highlighting Wilson’s achievement and results of the pilot program, called the Familiar Faces Project.
The initiative started in July and currently has eight participants — three women and five men, including Wilson. Eligible participants have a mental illness, have been incarcerated four times in the last year and plan on living in Douglas County after getting out of jail, said Mike Phillips, outpatient director at the Douglas County Community Mental Health Center.
The need is great. In the last year, 94 people met the criteria for the program. Vicki Maca, director of criminal justice and behavioral health initiatives with Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, said they’d like to expand the program and hire additional caseworkers, but those are still challenges they’re working out.
There’s evidence that the program could pay for itself, by helping each person succeed and saving the county money by keeping the individual out of jail, Phillips said.
The eight people in the program had a total of 43 arrests and 1,393 days in jail in 2019 — costing the county more than $200,000 for their combined care. Inmates with mental illness often require specialized care or supervision, which is more costly, said Justine Wall, rehabilitative services administrator at the Douglas County Department of Corrections.
In 2020, the eight participants have had a total of 10 arrests — nine of which were misdemeanors — and 129 days in jail so far. Wilson and two others have not been arrested this year.
Slater, who works with six of the program’s participants, first met with them while they were incarcerated to figure out what their needs were and to start referrals for housing, substance abuse treatment or therapy if needed. Another case manager, who is trained to work with young adults, helps the two others.
“We do our best to help them eliminate as many barriers as we can,” said Slater, who works at the County Community Mental Health Center.
Slater goes to Wilson’s therapy appointments, waits with her when her prescription is being filled and helps with medicine management appointments. She’s only a phone call away if Wilson needs to vent or has questions.
“I at least wanted her to know that she had one more supportive person in her life,” Slater said.
Wilson said she didn’t realize how much of an impact her mental illness had on her life until she faced it and was able to manage it. Being sober has also helped. The program clicked thanks to Slater’s support and because Wilson wasn’t mandated to complete it.
“When someone tells you you have to do something, my automatic response is to buck that system, to do what I want to do,” Wilson said. “This isn’t court-ordered. It’s my choice.”
Program manager Jana Andrews said case managers meet with the participants once they are released from jail, whether that’s at their residence, a homeless shelter, a workplace or a treatment center.
“The case managers spend a great deal of time and energy providing this service as well as their traditional caseloads,” Andrews said. “It’s really encouraging to see the relationship between case managers and participants form and how willing participants are to invite the case managers into their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.