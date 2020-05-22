We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Another resident of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn has died, the seventh presumed victim of a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home.

After talking with state and Douglas County health officials, the Omaha long-term care facility will retest all residents who initially tested negative during a mass testing event on May 11. Thirteen residents who tested negative remain at the facility.

Seventy-nine residents were initially tested, and 60 have come down with COVID-19 since the first case emerged on April 27. Twenty-eight workers have tested positive, too, and 59 have tested negative.

The facility reported its first coronavirus-related death just one week ago, on May 15.

Timothy Killian, a spokesman for parent company Life Care Centers of America, said all seven deaths are presumed to be due to COVID-19.

“Some of those deaths happened at the hospital, so we don’t have access to the actual death certificate,” he said. “But the patients have either tested positive for the coronavirus or presented with symptoms that indicate COVID-19. Numbers given are our best understanding of the numbers at the time that we release them, but are subject to change/update.”

Residents will continue to be cared for on-site — there are no plans to move them unless they need hospital care. Ten residents were hospitalized as of Friday.

“We are grateful for the additional help being provided by the state, the county and the University of Nebraska Medical Center,” the facility said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to provide the best care we can for our residents.”

