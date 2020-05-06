Seven candidates, including a former Omaha City Council member and a representative on the board of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, are bidding to follow a state legislative icon, Sen. Ernie Chambers.
The 82-year-old Chambers has served 46 years in the Legislature, making him the longest serving state lawmaker in Nebraska history. He is prevented from seeking reelection due to term limits.
The self-proclaimed “defender of the downtrodden” has made it clear who he thinks should replace him representing North Omaha’s District 11.
He’s supporting Terrell McKinney, a 29-year-old former wrestling standout who is a law student at Creighton University, where Chambers earned his law degree.
“He is an educated person. He’s not someone who’s popped out of nowhere,” said Chambers, who typically doesn’t offer endorsements. “I believe he’s thought about it and is preparing himself to do a good job.”
The backing of Chambers, who’s been elected 12 times in District 11 with little campaigning, makes McKinney one of the front-runners in a field filled with North Omahans with name recognition.
They include former Omaha City Council member Fred Conley; Cornelius Williams, who is completing a term on the Learning Community Board; Teela Mickles, the founder of a program that helps prison inmates reenter society; Gwen Easter, a longtime North Omaha child care provider; John Sciara, a military veteran who was defeated by Chambers four years ago; and Dennis Womack, a former federal worker who has run several times for City Council and other positions.
The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the general election in the officially nonpartisan race.
Terrell McKinney
McKinney said that while he grew up in a different generation than Chambers, they’d be alike in one respect: “I would be unapologetic about standing up for our community.”
McKinney was a two-time state wrestling champion at Omaha North and an All-American wrestler for the University of Nebraska at Omaha before transferring to Maryville University in St. Louis when the UNO program ended. He worked at a Boys and Girls Club in Ferguson, Missouri, and then as a community organizer with Nebraska Appleseed in Omaha, while earning a master’s degree from Midland University in 2018.
He cited economic inequity, criminal justice reform, low high school graduation rates and lack of access to health care as the top problems facing the district.
Inmates leaving prison should have jobs already lined up, according to McKinney, who said that the “root causes” of criminal activity need to be attacked.
“For too long our country wanted to be tough on crime, and it hasn’t worked,” he said. “It hasn’t fixed our community. There’s still violence.”
Fred Conley
In 1981, the now 72-year-old Conley was the first African American elected to the Omaha City Council, where he served for 12 years. Since then, he’s served on the boards of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, the Omaha Housing Authority and Metropolitan Community College.
“I’m the candidate with the experience in various organizations and in working with others to get things accomplished,” Conley said. “If anything is going to be accomplished at the Legislature, you have to work with others.”
He said his goals include free tuition at community colleges in Nebraska, completing the expansion of Medicaid and digging deeper into proposals to reduce property taxes. Such proposals, Conley said, must not be unfair to the Omaha Public Schools.
He resigned from the Metro board in 2016 after the U.S. Department of Education threatened to withhold federal financial aid funding for Metro if Conley remained on the board.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department had issued a debarment order that prohibited Conley from participating in federal contracts for three years, saying that he’d failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest while a member of the Omaha Housing Authority board. Conley challenged that order in court. The federal lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and Conley said no charges were ever filed against him.
Cornelius Williams
Williams, 56, earned a doctorate in physics from Michigan State University and is an adjunct professor at Metro Community College. He was elected four years ago to the Learning Community board.
He said he’s supported economic incentives for businesses to locate in District 11, and would prefer to lure companies with a long-range future, such as renewable energy firms.
“We have to look at the future: what kinds of jobs will do well for the state and even our country,” Williams said.
While he supports reducing property taxes, he said it shouldn’t come at the expense of steady funding for OPS. “I know that government needs money to function,” Williams said.
Teela Mickles
Mickles, who has been honored for community service as founder and chief executive of Compassion in Action, the prison reentry program, said her top goal is to empower the North Omaha community in preventing children from growing up and landing behind bars.
“The people are not aware of the power they have to create solutions to solve our own problems,” Mickles said.
She said it’s heartbreaking to talk to youths who tell her they will “either be dead or in the big house” by age 25. They need better choices, Mickles said.
She is one of the few candidates in the race who opposes casino gambling, saying she’s seen how it can negatively impact families.
Gwen Easter
Easter, 60, has operated child care centers in North Omaha for 20 years. A registered independent, she was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the state Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council. She has criticized the growth of public-private partnership early childhood centers, such as Educare, saying they have driven existing child care centers out of business. She closed one of her two child care centers.
She ran unsuccessfully for the Omaha City Council in 2017, but feels that she could effectively work with state senators to “bring change and to make sure that our community is put first.”
“We need jobs to come into our community. We need affordable housing,” Easter said, adding that too often, decisions about North Omaha are made by those who don’t live there.
Dennis Womack
Womack, 68, has run unsuccessfully for the Omaha City Council in 1993 and 2013, the Douglas County Board in 2004, and the Nebraska Legislature in 2008.
He said his background working for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and serving as chief deputy Douglas County election commissioner will be an asset in helping constituents navigate state and federal bureaucracies. He cited high rates of poverty in the district, as well as a lack of good-paying jobs, as top issues.
“I don’t think we’ve done too much to improve that in the last eight years,” Womack said.
He said the state needs to be creative in finding new sources of revenue to lower property taxes. One idea Womack offered would be to legalize sports betting, since it is widespread already.
John Sciara
The 64-year-old Sciara, who lost by a 5-1 margin to Chambers in 2016, is the only registered Republican in the race, which he thinks will give him an advantage in running against five Democrats and one nonpartisan (Easter).
The retired military veteran, who moved to Omaha to serve at Offutt Air Force Base, said he’ll be a less confrontational and more conservative state senator.
“Hey, you’ve had Sen. Chambers for 50 years. Maybe it would be a good idea to try something else,” Sciara said.
He said a major goal would be to promote North Omaha as a place to locate more businesses.
Conley and McKinney are the only two candidates in the race who have filed state campaign finance reports, which are required as soon as a candidate raises more than $5,000. McKinney reported the most donations, $7,842, as of April 7, including $2,000 from Omaha business leader Mike Yanney and $1,000 from philanthropist Barbara Weitz, who is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Conley has raised $7,755, including a $500 donation from former Mayor Mike Fahey and $2,000 from the Nebraska New Energy political action committee, which is a pro-wind energy group.
