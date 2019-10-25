The Stec Family

The Stec family: Kathryn, Eric, Robin and Keaton. Funeral services have been scheduled for Eric Stec, who died in a house fire Thursday morning.

Funeral services have been scheduled for a man who died in a fire Thursday morning

Eric Stec, 48, died in a house fire at his home near 173rd Street and Cady Circle, according to a GoFundMe page set up in support of the family. 

The page states Stec is survived by his wife, Robin, and two children, Keaton and Kathryn. 

Stec was a licensed mental health professional at One World Community Health Centers Inc., according to the group's website. 

Funeral services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wenceslaus Church and a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription