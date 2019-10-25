Funeral services have been scheduled for a man who died in a fire Thursday morning.
Eric Stec, 48, died in a house fire at his home near 173rd Street and Cady Circle, according to a GoFundMe page set up in support of the family.
The page states Stec is survived by his wife, Robin, and two children, Keaton and Kathryn.
Stec was a licensed mental health professional at One World Community Health Centers Inc., according to the group's website.
Funeral services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wenceslaus Church and a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to the Omaha Fire Department.
