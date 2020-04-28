Voters in eastern Nebraska’s 1st congressional district haven’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. House since the late 1960s.
It’s also been more than a decade since 1st District Democrats posed a threat to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.
The most fun they’ve had lately was laughing about a defaced campaign sign showing Fortenberry with googly eyes.
Yet political observers expect Fortenberry to face his most significant challenger in more than a decade in the November general election.
State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln is the clear favorite in the May 12 Democratic primary. Bolz holds a heavy advantage in fund-raising and name recognition over her primary opponent, first-time candidate Barbara Ramsey of Bellevue.
Bolz, vice chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, has raised $285,048 to date.
Ramsey, who works in information technology for CHI Health, has raised $5,721.
Bolz’s tally is the most money raised by any potential opponent of Fortenberry in 14 years. Fortenberry, however, raised $618,904 for 2020 and has nearly $2 million in the bank.
“People are looking for someone they can trust and believe in, a bipartisan collaborator,” Bolz said. “Nebraskans also want to see a competitive race (in November).”
Ramsey, Nebraska’s first openly transgender House candidate, criticized Bolz as too moderate to act as a check on President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Voters, she said, are “looking for people who will look out for the interests in Nebraska — standing up to the corporations, big ag, big pharma.”
Fortenberry, like other members of the Nebraska delegation up for re-election, said he is focused on Congress’ work at hand, helping people fight the novel coronavirus.
“Building our health care response and protecting small businesses are the essential priorities for our nation during the pandemic,” the eight-term congressman said.
The spread of COVID-19 has put an emphasis on health care policy, giving 1st District Democratic voters a clear contrast between the two candidates.
Bolz, like presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, supports adding a public health insurance plan to the Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges.
Ramsey prefers Medicare for all, specifically the plan put forward by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, that requires no co-pays and provides medical, vision and dental coverage.
Bolz, a social worker by training who oversaw an advocacy organization focused on people with developmental disabilities, said Medicare for all would not pass a divided Congress.
Ramsey, who said she has lived without health insurance before, said the pandemic shows the need to separate health insurance from jobs, by providing everyone with coverage from the government.
On the immigration front, both see a chance for a path to citizenship for people brought to this country illegally as children who were previously covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Both want to see Congress codify humane treatment of people detained at the border, with no more separation of families and greater investments in immigration judges and bailiffs.
Ramsey said she wants the Trump tax cuts of 2017 repealed. Bolz said work to make the tax system fairer might have to wait for the economy to bounce back from coronavirus.
“We didn’t predict when we launched this campaign that we’d have to make the investments that we have to make now,” Bolz said.
Ramsey supports the Green New Deal legislative package to help address climate change and criticizes her opponent as too willing to consider business interests in her solutions.
Bolz emphasizes opportunities to steer infrastructure investments in bridges, roads, broadband and energy toward greener options that address environmental concerns.
In the Legislature, Bolz is known for her work on the child welfare system, advocating for sex assault survivors and on behalf of state service providers.
The Nebraska Democratic Party, which is required to remain neutral in the primary under its rules, makes no secret of its wish to grab the financial attention of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Jane Kleeb, the state party’s chairwoman, said she sees a chance for Democrats to show they can run and win in the 1st District’s rural areas by listening and connecting with people.
The 1st District covers most of the eastern third of Nebraska, encompassing all or part of 18 counties.
Political observers give Fortenberry the edge in the general election because of how much of the district is rural, but they see room for a Democrat to compete or gain ground in many of the district’s cities, including Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said he’s confident Fortenberry remains popular across the 1st District.
He won his 2018 race by nearly 50,000 votes against Democrat Jessica McClure.
“Both of the candidates vying for the Democrat nomination are far to the left of what Nebraskans want representing them in Washington,” he said.
World-Herald staff writers Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
