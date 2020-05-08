A semitrailer truck overturned Friday morning near Interstate 80 and 13th Street.
No one was injured, a Douglas County dispatcher said, but fire department crews headed to the scene to flush fluids from the roadway.
The truck overturned just before 7:35 a.m. on the 13th Street on-ramp to westbound I-80.
Only the far left lane of westbound I-80 was open just after 8 a.m.
