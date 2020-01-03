A section of the Riverfront Trail from the intersection of Ida and North 9th Streets to John J. Pershing Drive will be closed starting Monday to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make repairs to the levee.
The trail should reopen within a month, weather permitting, City of Omaha officials said Friday.
No alternate route is suggested for trail users.
