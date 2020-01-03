Map of Riverfront Trail closure
CITY OF OMAHA

A section of the Riverfront Trail from the intersection of Ida and North 9th Streets to John J. Pershing Drive will be closed starting Monday to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make repairs to the levee.

The trail should reopen within a month, weather permitting, City of Omaha officials said Friday.

No alternate route is suggested for trail users.

bob.glissmann@owh.com

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann

