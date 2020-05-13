A section of the Flanagan Lake Trail on the east side of the lake will be closed starting Thursday for the installation of sanitary and storm sewer lines, the City of Omaha said.
The trail is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 22. No detour has been suggested for trail users.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.