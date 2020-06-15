CMA_0613 (copy)

A boat searches the Platte River near Schramm Park State Recreation Area on Friday for 8-year-old Tarie Price. She disappeared the day before.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD/

Another day of searching for a missing 8-year-old girl in and around the Platte River yielded nothing Monday.

Crews from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission resumed the search for Tarie Price, who has been missing since last Thursday, at 6 a.m. Monday. They finished up at 5 p.m. A private helicopter aided a ground and water search.

Tarie Price, missing along Platte River (copy)

This 8-year-old girl, Tarie Price, went missing on the Platte River Thursday afternoon.

The girl was separated from her mother and others around 3 p.m. Thursday on a Platte River sandbar. She was last seen less than a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Over the weekend, authorities and volunteers searched along the Platte River and to the mouth of the Missouri River.

Tuesday, authorities will resume the search at 8 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office still is seeking the public’s help in understanding what happened Thursday. Anyone at the scene who may have witnessed what occurred is asked to call 402-593-1593 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email