Another day of searching for a missing 8-year-old girl in and around the Platte River yielded nothing Monday.
Crews from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission resumed the search for Tarie Price, who has been missing since last Thursday, at 6 a.m. Monday. They finished up at 5 p.m. A private helicopter aided a ground and water search.
The girl was separated from her mother and others around 3 p.m. Thursday on a Platte River sandbar. She was last seen less than a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Over the weekend, authorities and volunteers searched along the Platte River and to the mouth of the Missouri River.
Tuesday, authorities will resume the search at 8 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office still is seeking the public’s help in understanding what happened Thursday. Anyone at the scene who may have witnessed what occurred is asked to call 402-593-1593 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
