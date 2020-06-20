The search for 8-year-old Tarie Price on the Platte River will continue Sunday at 8 a.m.

The Yutan Dive Team and volunteers assisted the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office with the search on Saturday.

Tarie went missing last Thursday around 3 p.m. when she, her mother and her siblings were on the Platte River near Schramm Park.

The search team is asking only for volunteers who have specialized equipment that will assist in the recovery efforts, such as air boats, cadaver dogs, sonar or drones. Those who wish to volunteer can report to the Highway 50 and Highway 31 boat ramp at 8:00 a.m.

