Officials have located and talked with the owner of a black dog that 8-year-old Tarie Price was playing with before she disappeared in the Platte River last Thursday.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the dog owner was interviewed about the assistance provided, calling the owner a good Samaritan.

Tarie disappeared around 3 p.m. last Thursday while she was with other children and her mother on a sandbar near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

The search for Tarie will continue at 8 a.m. Thursday. The search and rescue command wants help only from volunteers with specialized equipment such as air boats, cadaver dogs, sonar or drones.

In addition, anyone who was at the scene at the time of Tarie's disappearance and either witnessed the event or has pertinent information should call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-1593.

