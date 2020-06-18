Tarie disappeared about 3 p.m. June 11 while she was with other children and her mother on a sandbar near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
The search for Tarie will continue at 8 a.m. Friday. The search and rescue command wants help only from volunteers with specialized equipment such as airboats, cadaver dogs, sonar and drones.
In addition, anyone who was at the scene at the time of Tarie’s disappearance and either witnessed the event or has pertinent information should call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-1593.
Our best staff images from June 2020
Lake Walk
Sun
Remember
New Paint
You will not beat Nebraska
LGBTQA
Black Lives Matter
Miss you CWS
Rally
Protest
Hug
Rally
Fire
Police
Protest
Protest
Protester
Protest
Police
20200601_new_bestofjune_11
Police
Protests
March
Protests
Flower
Protests
Flowers
Protester
Protests
Sen. Ernie Chambers
March
Mural
March
Rally
March
Rally
March
Rally
Rally
Zoo
Black Lives Matter
Rainbow
Splash Pad
