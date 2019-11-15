The scooters are grounded as Omaha’s pilot effort on the new mobility tech comes to an end, and their future in the city is up in the air.
In interviews with The World-Herald, three key city leaders expressed some uncertainty, concern and hesitation about scooters and the possibility of their return.
Mayor Jean Stothert, who authorized Omaha’s pilot program, said she’s on the fence about the idea of having scooters back.
City Councilman Chris Jerram, who represents most of the focus areas in the trial run, said scooters are too dangerous right now to be used on roadways, without riders wearing helmets and without other safeguards, such as on-street protected bike and alternative vehicle lanes.
Councilman Pete Festersen, who represents the trial area in Benson, said he’s reserving judgment about the scooters until he sees the data collected during the pilot, which started in May and officially ended Friday.
Festersen said he loves that the scooters gave users a transportation alternative and provided people with an element of fun and spontaneity. But he said he also understands people’s concerns about clutter as scooters are dropped and safety.
“It seems citizens either love or hate them,” he said.
The scooters were certainly popular for riders as they burst on the scene. According to the city, scooter companies Lime and Spin recorded 208,692 rides as of this Wednesday.
That came out to an average of 1,140 rides per day across Omaha, lasting 15 minutes, 43 seconds for each ride, on average, and 1.1 mile per ride.
But some people found the scooters to be a menace, as riders zoomed past them on sidewalks where they weren’t supposed to go or broke other scooter rules.
Like with helmets. Riders had to agree to wear a helmet to ride. Few riders actually did.
Or with age restrictions. Riders are supposed to be age 18 and older. In September, Lime and Spin tightened their procedures after a 9-year-old was seriously injured in a scooter crash.
As of September, Omaha-area hospitals treated 65 scooter injuries.
Do you want scooters in Omaha permanently?
Stothert said public opinion will be important in what she decides on the future of scooters. She said there’s no guarantee the city will move forward with scooters.
“I’m not sure where we’re going to go with this. I really don’t,” she said. “I’m kind of on the fence with it now.”
For the next step, the city will collect a variety of data on the scooters: ridership numbers from the companies, police citations and warnings, injuries recorded at hospitals and survey results. The city has been surveying public opinion online and will be surveying riders.
Another question involves people’s motivation behind renting scooters — to what extent did scooters take cars off the street. Other cities have found a portion of riders are using scooters instead of taking a car or a rideshare. Rides may be short, but scooters have been called “last mile” transportation.
Stothert said the city will be reviewing a report from Portland, Oregon, which ran a scooter pilot program in 2018.
Stothert said she’s particularly concerned about injuries.
She also said she’s disappointed with the scooter companies’ public education and outreach. Lime, for instance, held a safety event last week — one week before the pilot program’s end — in below-freezing temperatures.
The mayor said that made no sense. The scooter companies, she said, need to do vigorous public education and outreach. “I don’t think they did a very good job,” she said.
Nico Probst, Lime’s director of government relations, said the company appreciated partnering with the city and is looking forward to talking with the city about next steps.
Probst said the operations in Omaha were a success and showed the demand for scooters in Omaha.
“What the demand for the program has shown is micromobility is not going to go away,” he said. “People are looking for alternatives to the car.”
Probst said he has not seen a city end its initial program and “call it a day.” But sometimes, he said, the regulations change.
Asked about helmet use, Probst said Lime wants to make helmet use a habit, calling it a focus for the company. He said Lime wants to offer helmet distributions. But also, some people’s habits will change when they know they can regularly use scooters as a form of transportation, he said.
Probst also acknowledged that riders go onto sidewalks. But he said many riders don’t feel safe riding in the street, and having protected bike and scooter lanes make all the difference for those riders.
Lime will be providing data on which corridors had the highest ridership, which he hopes lends the city information on what streets might benefit from protected lanes.
“Those are places we really want to work with the city on addressing,” he said.
The issue would seem destined to go before the City Council. If the city moves forward with scooters and scooter rules, Stothert said she would propose an ordinance.
If the answer is no, the council could consider a ban to keep scooter companies from offering rides without regulations.
Jerram said his constituents and others have made clear how opposed they are, although he added he received about 20 similar emails of support recently.
Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said all major cities are grappling with how to handle scooters.
Harris said she supported them as another mode for active transportation. But if Omaha doesn’t want scooters on sidewalks, it needs safer infrastructure, such as protected bike lanes, she said.
“In theory, we really like scooters. But we need safer places for them to be.”
Over 200,000 rides with less than 100 hospital visits. I'm guessing the number of vehicle/scooter accidents were virtually non-existent since we didn't really hear much about them. The concerned citizens with "the sky is falling" prophecies about the scooter business were wrong. The numbers don't lie. Please don't let the opinions of a bunch of grumpy old timers who never leave their houses dictate the continuation of this program. It's clearly popular, and much safer than predicted. I hope the City Council makes the right decision.
