Sarpy County has suspended passport application services at the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office until further notice.
The move is an effort to limit nonessential visits to the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Information about the passport application process is available on the U.S. State Department’s website at travel.state.gov.
Suspending passport applications is one step that Sarpy County is taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
