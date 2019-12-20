New Sarpy K-9

Deputy Amanda Illuzzi and K-9 Checque of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office have been working together since November.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office’s new K-9 is adjusting to life on the force.

Checque, one of two K-9s at the department, arrived the first week of September, but didn’t start work until Nov. 27.

The 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands is the second K-9 handled by Deputy Amanda Illuzzi.

Illuzzi’s first dog, Jazz, worked for eight years before retiring in September.

Checque is a dual-purpose dog, meaning he’s certified to find narcotics, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and is patrol certified.

“That consists of defending the handler, locating people, tracking, evidence recovery and apprehending people if need be,” Illuzzi said.

Illuzzi said one of Checque’s strengths is hunting.

“Whether it’s people or narcotics, his hunt drive is incredible,” she said. “I’m looking forward to putting his intensity of hunting to work.

When he isn't working, he has the same interests as a typical dog, like chewing on a ball.

Though it took a bit of work, Illuzzi said she and Checque have connected on all levels.

“At first he was very unsure of me, and I was unsure of him, just figuring out what his little quirks were was hard,” she said. “We’re starting to see eye-to-eye.”

Illuzzi said it was difficult going from her K-9 partner of eight years to a brand new partner.

“It was hard not resorting back to how I handled Jazz,” she said. “There’s things you do that are similar, but things that worked with her don’t necessarily work with him, and things that work with him would never work with her.”

Jazz and Checque live with Illuzzi at home.

After nine years on the K-9 unit, Illuzzi said she’s looking forward to working with Checque and interacting with the community.

“I’m looking forward to keeping drugs off the streets, helping search for bad guys and really looking to start doing public relations events,” she said. “Even if it’s for kids or adults, it helps the community see how valuable these dogs are and helps them see all they’re capable of doing. Starting with something new, like anything else, is really exciting.”

