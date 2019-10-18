Plans for a new $65 million jail in Sarpy County will go before the County Board next week.

Details released by the county Friday indicate that the facility will be located on the west side of the Sarpy County Courthouse, land that currently includes a parking lot near 84th Street and Highway 370.

The county has been pursuing a new jail because the current one, built in 1989, is consistently overcrowded — the 148-bed jail often holds 180 to 190 inmates. It also lacks adequate mental health services and houses people who would be better served at a treatment facility, experts have said.

The new facility could have 400 beds and include space for mental health care and services to help inmates reintegrate into life outside jail, according to the county.

The jail will be paid for with a portion of the county’s existing levy and with a portion of inheritance tax revenue, county leaders said. Together, those funding sources would allocate about $6 million a year toward the project under 2019 property valuation figures.​

The $65 million price tag, an updated estimate, includes site preparation, design and construction.

“We will build a new, much needed multi-million-dollar jail without raising property taxes,” Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a statement. “This doesn’t happen by chance, but by keeping a close eye on the bottom line and our hands out of the taxpayer’s wallet.”​

At its meeting Tuesday, the County Board will vote on a resolution that specifies the location and cost details. Formal design work could begin in early 2020 once an architectural agreement is reached.

The new facility could open as early as 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

