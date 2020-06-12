The search for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away by the Platte River on Thursday afternoon is now a recovery effort.
Sarpy County officials said that due to the amount of time Tarie Price has been missing and the heat, they don’t think she has survived.
Searchers looked for Tarie for hours Thursday night after she was reported missing. A team from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers resumed the search at 7:30 a.m. Friday and won’t quit until it’s dark, said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Erhart.
Tarie disappeared shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday when she was along a sandbar but got separated from her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others. She was last seen about one-half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Erhart said Friday morning that he hoped the river level would drop, which would help with the search. But much of the riverbank is thick with brush and rock, and searching is made more difficult among bugs and in the heat.
Boats were being Friday used to look for Tarie, known as “Juicy.” The terrain along the riverbank is not safe enough for searches by foot. Helicopters also assisted.
Early Friday afternoon, officials announced that many volunteers had offered to help and no one else needed to come out.
Since public pools are closed for the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials warned people to take extra precautions when visiting rivers or lakes.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis advised people to take care when visiting local rivers, lakes, sand pits and other waterways this summer.
Rivers have dangerous undercurrents, sinkholes, snags and debris below the water line. The water temperature can vary, so hypothermia could set in quickly.
Davis said people never should swim alone, and they should make sure someone on land watches the swimmers. He also said people should swim sober and wear a secured life jacket.
It’s unclear whether Tarie was wearing a life jacket, but officials said she may have been holding one.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
