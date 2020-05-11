Sarpy County will reopen its offices Monday, May 18, by appointment only.  

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., the Sarpy County Board said Monday in a press release. Appointments between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. are reserved for seniors only.

The public can start scheduling appointments at 10 a.m. Friday at sarpy.com. Residents should continue to use online services and only make an in-person appointment for services if they cannot be completed online, by email or over the phone.

“We’ve been working for weeks on a plan that safely allows our employees to serve the public in person,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “However, we strongly encourage those who need county services to continue to access them virtually or by calling county departments. If you must conduct your business in person, we are resuming county services on an appointment-only basis.”

The plan applies to non-justice-related services and the clerk of the district court’s office. Those offices are treasurer, county clerk/register of deeds, assessor, planning and building and veterans services. 

The district, county and juvenile courts remain open. All hearings will proceed as scheduled unless other arrangements have been made.

People who have business with the courts should park in the west parking lot and use the west courthouse entrance.

