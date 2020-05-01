Sarpy County may purchase a $6 million office building in Papillion to house some of its employees as plans for a new county jail move forward.
The County Board on Tuesday will vote on the purchase of the Black Hills Energy building located east of Papillion’s downtown. The building, at 1102 E. First St., would provide office space that will be eliminated once the new jail is under construction.
The county would pay for the $6 million building with inheritance taxes. The cost is significantly less than what the county would pay for a new building, Don Kelly, chairman of the County Board, said in a press release.
Some county employees would move to the Black Hills building this fall. Officials are still determining which offices and employees will move to the site, said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, the county’s spokeswoman.
The county has been pursuing a new jail because its current one is more than 30 years old and often overcrowded, officials say. The new facility is expected to have more than 400 beds, which is about triple the capacity of the current jail. Construction could begin as early as 2021.
Plans for the new facility call for it to be built on the parking lot of the current jail, which is located on the Sarpy County campus near 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 370, where many county employees work.
As part of the jail’s construction, two office buildings on the east side of the campus will be torn down to make room for parking spaces. That new parking will help make up for the spaces lost by the construction of the new jail.
Building the new jail next to the Sarpy County Courthouse will increase security in both buildings, according to the county.
Last month, the County Board voted to pay JE Dunn Construction about $4.9 million to serve as the project’s construction manager. The facility is expected to cost about $65 million to $70 million.
Sarpy County’s population is more than 187,000, according to recent U.S. Census figures. In 20 to 30 years, the population is expected to double, Stubenhofer-Barrett said.
“We remain the fastest growing county in the state of Nebraska, and we need to make sure we have the facilities in place that allow us to serve a growing population,” Kelly said.
Officials began discussing the Black Hills site before the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kelly said.
“While we’re diligently watching our revenue, we cannot stand still during the pandemic,” he said.
The county currently pays about $300,000 a year to lease office space. Those payments would not be necessary if the county owns the Black Hills building.
The building comes with existing office equipment, tables, cubicles, desks, chairs and break room equipment.
World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
Build 600-800 beds. And a mental health wing.
