People will be able to sample chili made by 15 different teams Friday night at a chili cook-off in Bellevue.
The 9th annual event, which starts at 5 p.m., is hosted by the Bellevue Police and Fire Departments and is held at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway. It's a fundraiser for the Holiday Heroes program and costs $10 for ages 9 and older.
Each year, Holiday Heroes pays for 100 to 120 needy children to go shopping with police officers and firefighters. The kids can buy $50 for things they need and $50 for things they want, said Roger Cox, the Bellevue Police Department's community relations coordinator.
"We need to make between $12,000 and $15,000 (at the cook-off) to make the event successful," Cox said Friday.
In addition to the chili made by the competitors, he said, Runza restaurants donates a "house" chili for the event, which runs until 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.