Bellevue chili cook-off

People will be able to sample chili made by 15 competitors Friday night at a chili cook-off in Bellevue. This photo is from the 2018 event. 

 CITY OF BELLEVUE

People will be able to sample chili made by 15 different teams Friday night at a chili cook-off in Bellevue.

The 9th annual event, which starts at 5 p.m., is hosted by the Bellevue Police and Fire Departments and is held at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway. It's a fundraiser for the Holiday Heroes program and costs $10 for ages 9 and older. 

Each year, Holiday Heroes pays for 100 to 120 needy children to go shopping with police officers and firefighters. The kids can buy $50 for things they need and $50 for things they want, said Roger Cox, the Bellevue Police Department's community relations coordinator.

"We need to make between $12,000 and $15,000 (at the cook-off) to make the event successful," Cox said Friday.

In addition to the chili made by the competitors, he said, Runza restaurants donates a "house" chili for the event, which runs until 8:30 p.m.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

