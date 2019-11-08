Michael Walsh, 5, of Omaha talks with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Jade Allington, 3, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, talks with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
The annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank kicks off the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign.
Ella Moon, 6, of La Vista rings a mini bell as they count down during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank.
Blake Schaecher, 7, of Omaha, shows a mini bell to Santa Claus during the tree lighting ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus laugh with children during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Reindeer were in attendance during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
A crowd armed with bells gathered at the corner of 90th Street and West Dodge Road Friday evening, their faces turned in anticipation to the metal tree that towered above them.
Adjourned with sparkling lights, 600 illuminated snowflakes and a 6-foot star, the lighting of the 75-foot tree is a symbol of the upcoming holiday season and marks the official kickoff of the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights Campaign, the agency's largest local fundraising campaign of the year.
At the lighting ceremony, agency officials announced this year's campaign goal of $3.1 million. Every dollar raised will remain in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.
"This campaign accounts for 60% of the funding needed to operate in the metro for the year," Todd Andrews, communications director of the Salvation Army said.
The funds help support food programs, youth programs, older adult services, anti-human trafficking and more.
To 13-year-old Rylan Freeman, the tree lighting ceremony was a "joyful" kickoff event.
"It really puts everyone in the Christmas spirit," Rylan said.
Rylan's mom, Jeanine Freeman, said the family had been to the tree lighting ceremony for years. Jeanine's husband, Travis, is the owner of Bright Ideas Decorating, the holiday light company that decorates the tree.
"It's a nice show for everyone," Jeanine said. "It kicks off a season of giving."
The start of the campaign is also marked by the red kettles that will pop up around the metro, and kettle bell-ringers aren't only accepting cash and change this year.
Nationwide, donors can now give through Apple or Google pay at the red kettle locations. There will be smart chips and QC codes on red kettle signs, allowing donors to scan their phone and make a digital donation. The donations will be distributed to the local Salvation Army's unit based on the donor's billing ZIP code.
Kettles equipped with Kettle Pay will be placed at some 140 locations around the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro between Nov. 9 and Dec. 24.
Alijah Marion, 10, Londyn Lee, 5, and Aden Stricklin, 8, of Omaha, keep warm while listening to live music during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Ben Krueger, 2, and his father Charlie Krueger of Omaha, look on during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Nora, 6, and her mother Jane McIntyre of Omaha, keep warm during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Seven-month-old Harper Wiggins of Omaha, sits in a sleigh for a photo opportunity during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Chris Garinger and his son Calvin, 4, of Omaha meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Major Richard Herivel of Bellevue plays there trumpet during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
The Salvation Army supplied free hot beverages and Chick-fil-A gave out free food during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Ben Krueger, 2, and his father Charlie Krueger of Omaha, look on during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus chat during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
