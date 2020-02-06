The Salvation Army raised a record amount during its 2019 holiday fundraising campaign.
The Western Division of the agency, which serves the Omaha metro area, collected more than $3.03 million during the Tree of Lights Campaign, exceeding the 2018 total of $2.95 million.
The agency announced the totals on Wednesday.
Executive Director of Development Jeff Beckman said the total mirrors the $3 million raised during 2019's flooding. That's an indication, he said, of the generosity of donors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.