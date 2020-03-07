An accident that cost Frank Cernik part of his hand as a teenager also kept him from becoming a farmer.
Instead, he opened a traveling roller rink that involved a wood floor in a tent. And because of his tenacious work ethic and an uncanny ability to promote his product, it was no accident that he was successful.
He took the rink to various small towns in eastern Nebraska from 1946 to 1950, when he purchased a skating center in Fremont. He moved to Omaha in 1967 to open Skateland at 108th and Q Streets and eventually ran a nine-center chain of skating rinks in Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona and North Dakota. He enlisted his family to help run them. They sold the last center, at 132nd and B Streets, in 2019.
Cernik died last week a few days shy of his 92nd birthday.
“He was always moving,” said son Scott Cernik, who was operating the 132nd Street SkateDaze when it was sold. “He could outwork anybody. He was always improving things. Always looking for things to fix, always looking for promotions.”
The senior Cernik was proud that his centers appealed to families by offering good, clean fun.
He invented “panda parties” that caught on at centers all over the country, his son said, giving kids a chance to win huge stuffed animals by inviting friends to skate. He gave free passes for good report cards. He started skating lessons because he knew little kids were the future of the sport.
“He was always looking at the buzz in the community — what movies are out, if there was a really good band, doing a salute to Bon Jovi or Michael Jackson on Friday and Saturday nights,” Scott said.
Frank B. Cernik was born March 1, 1928, on a family homestead near Wahoo, Nebraska. He attended Wahoo High School but quit to help his dad on the farm when his brother joined the military during World War II. Cernik worked at a packing plant and sold vacuum cleaners before he found his career as a skating rink operator.
When he opened his first rink in Omaha, he established strict rules of conduct that gave his centers their family-friendly reputation. No blue jeans or hair below the collar was one. He sold his blueprints for the center to other operators who began building rinks around the country, right before the heyday of the pastime in the 1970s and the early 1980s, when disco skating was popular.
Over the years, couples met and fell in love at his rinks.
“ ‘Boy meets girl’ was one of the most important aspects of his business model,” a family biography says.
They can’t prove it, but they like to think he was responsible for more marriages than any other businessman in Omaha.
He served as vice president and treasurer of the national Roller Skating Association and once was named Operator of the Year. He was inducted into the group’s Hall of Fame.
He also was involved with other businesses, including Victory Marine in Fremont and Griff’s Burgers in Omaha. He built the Mid-City Plaza in 1982 next to his rink at 84th and F Streets.
Cernik got his pilot’s license in the early 1960s. He loved to fly and owned several airplanes that he used for travel to out-of-town centers. He also liked to travel in his RV with wife Phyllis.
He had been retired for several years when he had a stroke a couple of years ago. His health began failing after that.
Funeral services were Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian.
Besides Phyllis and Scott, survivors include daughters Diane Cernik and Julie Chochon, and son Kevin Cernik, all of Omaha; two stepdaughters, Joni Albers of Idaho Springs, Colorado, and Jami Snow of Wahoo; and eight grandchildren.
He leaves behind a legacy, Scott Cernik said.
“He was liked by everybody,” he said. “He was always approaching people, always talking and making the rounds while working.”
It rubbed off on his kids, Scott said.
“I don’t know that he ever told us we had to be that way, but we were.”
