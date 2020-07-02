LINCOLN — While the pace of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has declined, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he's still concerned that the state could join areas like Texas and Florida that have seen a resurgence of infections in recent days.
With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to help avoid a coronavirus spike by continuing to adhere to safety recommendations.
"Folks, if you want to see Husker football this fall, wear a mask when you go to the store, maintain a 6-foot distance between people and wash your hands," the governor said during his press conference.
He recommended that young people leave a bar if it is too crowded, and even questioned why a reporter would remain in nearly full grandstands at a baseball game at the governor's alma mater, Omaha Westside, on Wednesday night. Groups of high school kids were clustered closely together at the game, and an estimated one in 100 people in the stands were wearing masks.
"If you saw all those people there not wearing masks and it was crowded, why did you stay?" he asked the reporter.
Ricketts said that organizers of baseball games and other events need to make sure that people are following social distancing recommendations. Nebraskans, he said, also need to take personal responsibility, by taking precautions, including leaving crowded events and avoiding confined spaces unless wearing a mask.
On Wednesday, there were 117 people in Nebraska hospitalized for COVID-19, which Ricketts said was the lowest number since late April. The state had the fourth lowest death rate from the virus, although one measurement places Nebraska 11th highest in infections per capita among U.S. states.
Thursday's update came as the state's confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 133 to 19,310 as of Thursday morning. The death toll stood at 276.
Unlike some states that are seeing a new surge in cases, Nebraska's daily level of new positive COVID-19 tests has leveled off at between 116 and 251 over the past three weeks.
The number of new reported in Nebraska peaked at 677 on May 7.
In other news from the press conference:
» Ricketts, who earlier postponed the deadline for renewing drivers licenses and auto registrations because of the coronavirus, set a new deadline, Aug. 31. Department of Motor Vehicle offices across the state are beginning to reopen, he said, so it's time to begin to return to normal.
The directive doesn't impact older drivers — his order giving those 72 and older until next year to renew their drivers licenses still stands.
» History Nebraska, the state's historical society, is looking for artifacts to document the COVID-19 pandemic. People with homemade masks, journals, videos and others items should access the website, history.nebraska.gov/
Trevor Jones, who heads History Nebraska, said that 2020 will go down as one of the most momentous years in history because of the pandemic and the disruption it's caused.
"We're all creating history right now," Jones said.
He added that all History Nebraska museums and historic sites will reopen to the public next week.
» Infections at nursing homes were termed "very, very stable" in number on Thursday by Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer. The statistics: 152 of the state's 496 long-term care facilities have seen infections, with 636 residents and 552 staffers testing positive.
There have been 113 deaths of nursing home residents, with one more awaiting confirmation. By comparison, 4,596 workers at food-processing plants have tested positive; 18 workers have died.
» Nebraska has 900 trained "contact tracers" available to notify those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. But only about 400 of them are working currently because, the governor said, there aren't enough cases to trace.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
