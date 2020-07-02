LINCOLN — While the pace of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has declined, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he's still concerned that the state could join areas like Texas and Florida that have seen a resurgence of infections in recent days.

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to help avoid a coronavirus spike by continuing to adhere to safety recommendations.

"Folks, if you want to see Husker football this fall, wear a mask when you go to the store, maintain a 6-foot distance between people and wash your hands," the governor said during his press conference.

He even recommended that young people leave a bar if it is too crowded, and even questioned why a reporter would remain in nearly full grandstands at a baseball game at the governor's alma mater, Omaha Westside, on Wednesday night. Groups of high school kids were clustered closely together at the game, and an estimated one in 100 people in the stands were wearing masks.

"If you saw all those people there not wearing masks and it was crowded, why did you stay?" he asked the reporter.

Ricketts said that organizers of baseball games and other events need to make sure that people are following social distancing recommendations. Nebraskans, he said, also need to take personal responsibility, by taking precautions, including leaving crowded events and avoiding confined spaces unless wearing a mask.

On Wednesday, there were 117 people in Nebraska hospitalized for COVID-19, which Ricketts said was the lowest number since late April. The state had the fourth lowest death rate from the virus, although one measurement places Nebraska 11th highest in infections per capita among U.S. states.

Thursday's update came as the state's confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 133 to 19,310 as of Thursday morning. The death toll stood at 276.

Unlike some states that are seeing a new surge in cases, Nebraska's daily level of new positive COVID-19 tests has leveled off at between 116 and 251 over the past three weeks.

The number of new reported in Nebraska peaked at 677 on May 7.

Look back at our best staff photos from June 2020

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email