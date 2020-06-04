LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the cancellation of his coronavirus briefings Thursday "out of respect" for George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis.
The service is set for 1 p.m. Central time, which may conflict with the governor's 2 p.m. English-language briefing. A 3 p.m. Spanish-language briefing also was canceled.
Ricketts already had cut back from having daily coronavirus briefings to planning only two this week.
