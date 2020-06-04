George Floyd aunt's holds a picture of him

Angela Harrelson of Eagan, Minnesota, aunt of George Floyd, with a photo of Floyd as a baby being held by his late mother and Harrelson's sister, Larcenia Jones Floyd.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the cancellation of his coronavirus briefings Thursday "out of respect" for George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis.

The service is set for 1 p.m. Central time, which may conflict with the governor's 2 p.m. English-language briefing. A 3 p.m. Spanish-language briefing also was canceled.

Ricketts already had cut back from having daily coronavirus briefings to planning only two this week. 

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

