The Rev. Val Peter started his days in prayer before Father Edward Flanagan's tomb.
He prayed for guidance in his role as executive director of Boys Town.
And in Peter's last days, he prayed with the cross that Flanagan had with him when he died.
Peter died early Tuesday. He was 85.
"He wanted to help the unwanted and unloved children. That's very similar to the mission of Father Flanagan," said Thomas Lynch, director of community programs at Boys Town.
Peter, born and raised in Omaha, served as executive director at Boys Town from 1985 until retiring in 2005.
He attended elementary school at Holy Cross and high school at Creighton Prep. He went on to earn two doctoral degrees.
Peter taught at St. John's Seminary — now Mount Michael in Elkhorn — as well as the College of St. Mary and Creighton University before joining Boys Town.
"Father Peter was a brilliant gentleman," Lynch said. "He described himself as being a passionate person, and he would be an advocate for people who needed assistance. He did that for children and adults."
During his time at Boys Town, Peter helped to expand the agency at several sites across the country. He also oversaw the remodeling of four dormitories and the addition of new family homes to allow for helping more girls on campus.
Peter could be strong-willed, some who knew him said, but that went hand in hand with his passion.
Bruce Haney, who went to high school with Peter, said his friend was a hands-on director at Boys Town, fully engaged in his work. In addition to his administrative duties, Peter made an effort to know the names of every child and teen on the Boys Town campus. He learned their backgrounds and stories, too.
When Tony Jones arrived at Boys Town with his brother, they were scared, sad and alone. But Jones said his stress and frustration were eased after meeting with Peter for the first time.
Jones, who is now the alumni director at Boys Town, said Peter's "heart was just open for children." Peter was able to connect with anyone, Jones said.
"Father could speak to an 8-year-old and then go into a board meeting and speak to a Ph.D. It didn't matter what spectrum you were on. Father was able to identify with you on any level," he said.
Jones spent more than 20 years serving as a family teacher at Boys Town. He has shared one lesson from Peter with several of the students who passed through his home.
When Jones was struggling in a math class, Peter told him: "No two roses bloom at the same time. You will blossom on your own time."
Jones, like many alums, stayed in touch with Peter after leaving the program.
"He calls his alumni his ragamuffins," Jones said. "He asked me if I would continue to take care of his ragamuffins when he's gone. That will be my mission."
After Peter's retirement in 2005, he said, he was asked to move off campus and no longer would be allowed to serve as associate pastor of Boys Town's Dowd Memorial Chapel.Peter replaced Monsignor Robert Hupp in 1985. The two priests had a public rift, and Peter had asked Hupp to move off campus, which he did in 1993.
Peter said in a 2017 interview that he didn't see parallels between Hupp’s departure and his own, but acknowledged that both were “messy.” He did go back regularly for lunch in the cafeteria.
While dining with him, it was rare to not be interrupted by a phone call from an alum touching base or seeking advice and prayer, said Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha.
It's easy, McNeil said, to get bogged down with the management side of things, but that wasn't the case with Peter. His relationships with the residents came first. He embodied Father Flanagan's mission, McNeil said.
"A lot of the residents there come from really hard lives. At some point in their lives, they might have suffered from deprivation of love," McNeil said. "They got an outpouring of that from Father Val. He was Christ to the kids."
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77.
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department.
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine. Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 67.
If a measure of one's life was taken in days, Jimmy Smith got fewer than average. He died Jan. 15 at age 65. If a measure was taken in wealth, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker who put in 33 years wouldn't crack the upper tiers of American society.But if that measure were taken in lives changed, then the former youth coach would break the scale. If you needed it, Jimmy gave it to you.
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred "Fred" Pisasale was one of the school's most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91.
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin. Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco's handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures.
Jacob Thiele, right, performs with The Faint at at Sokol Auditorium in 2003. As a member of The Faint, Thiele helped put Omaha's music on the map. Thiele, who left the band in 2016, was found unresponsive by a friend at an Omaha residence and died Feb. 13, according to an Omaha police report. The report listed the cause of death as unknown.
Al DiMauro taught in the Omaha Public Schools from the 1960s until 1995, then taught Latin at Marian High until 2013. DiMauro died Feb. 20 at a nursing facility after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
Known as an astute businessman, car dealer Michael F. O'Daniel Sr. also displayed a gentle spirit, quick wit and a love of storytelling, his son Matt O'Daniel said. Michael O'Daniel came to Omaha in 1958 from Evansville, Indiana. His family purchased the Oldsmobile dealership downtown that later moved to 78th and Dodge Streets, where it's now O'Daniel Honda. He died March 11 from Alzheimer's disease.
Leo F. Connolly always tried to be fair, friendly and firm during his 30 years as an Iowa District Court judge. "That's also the way he raised his kids," son Joseph Connolly said. "He was always fair, and he was always friendly, but he was always firm, as well. He treated everybody the same, and he was very genuine. That was a great lesson to learn." Leo Connolly died in his sleep at an assisted living home in Tucson, Arizona, on March 19.
In a full life cut short by cancer, costume designer Travis Halsey stood tall. He found success designing for theater and ballet companies in Omaha, Houston, Chicago and beyond, eventually starting his own business. And a tall, permanent reminder of Halsey adorns the front of CHI Health Center Omaha. He was sculptor Matthew Placzek's model for the 14-foot statue of a mime on stilts near the doors of the arena. He died of liver cancer April 6.
In business and with family, Frank Rizzuto lived by the simple creed of always seeing the best in other people."Life is too short," he liked to tell his wife and four daughters. "Always try to like and appreciate each other." Rizzuto and his wife of 50 years, Jeri, built several businesses, including ATS Mobile Telephone Inc., Business Realty Corp. and American Answering Service. He died April 12 from kidney disease.
Darrell Dibben, a longtime professor at Dana College in Blair, died April 12 from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at Immanuel Medical Center. "He cared so much more about others. That's what made him an outstanding parent and an outstanding teacher, said Dibben's eldest son, Dave.
Whether flying a P-38 fighter plane in World War II or working as an Omaha dentist for 52 years, Dr. Donald H. Stormberg filled his 95 years with service to others. He died April 14 of natural causes in his Omaha home with his wife of 70 years by his side.
Longtime Papillion-La Vista choral director David Cecil was described by his wife, Nancy, also a retired music teacher as "easygoing and loving and caring, and he always had a big smile." David Cecil died May 23 at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages after suffering from Parkinson's disease for many years.
Lobbyist Ron Withem, left, talks with State Sen. DiAnna Schimek at the State Capitol in this March 2005 photo. Withem was the chief architect of Nebraska's school aid system during his 15-year legislative career. After leaving the Legislature, he was a longtime lobbyist for the University of Nebraska system. He died May 28 after suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years.
Ed McVaney's expertise in technology and business eventually enabled him and his wife, Carole, to help start the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management, one of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's best-known academic programs, with a $32.2 million donation in 1998. He died June 4.
