A quarter horse that served 18 years with the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol was remembered Monday as an animal that was always ready to round up rowdy crowds but was ever so gentle with children.
Seans Jet Man died Saturday in Bennington of natural causes at age 35. Born in Hastings in 1984, Sean was bred for quarter horse racing by Dr. John Yost, according to Omaha police.
Yost discovered that the horse "would rather give his grandkids rides than put his heart into running on the track." In 1992, Yost donated Sean to Omaha's mounted patrol, which had been started in 1989.
Over the years, police said, Sean worked the streets, first with Officer Gary Shields and later with Officers Cari Hughes and Dave Volenec.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Sean readily helped with crowd control but also could stand stock still while "hundreds of kids would walk around and under him, hugging his legs." He was a favorite at school visits with Hughes, police said.
Sean was one of four Omaha police horses at President Bill Clinton's second inauguration in 1997. More poignantly, Sean was chosen to lead the funeral parades for Officer Jimmy Wilson and Sgt. Jason "Tye" Pratt.
Sean, who outlived Shields and Hughes, had earlier brushes with death.
Sean battled severe colic as a young horse and should not have survived, police said. Late in his career, he suffered a broken leg when he was kicked by another horse, but he came back to the job.
Sean finally retired in 2010. Three years later, he moved to Bennington, where he was pampered by Bonnie and Barry Keller.
When he died in his barn just two months shy of 36, police said, he was surrounded by Bonnie Keller, retired Omaha Police Sgt. Deb Campbell and "his critter friends."
1 of 13
After tragedy, Watson the dog — the 2017 World-Herald Pet of the Year — helps inspire and heal others. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.