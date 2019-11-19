LINCOLN — Rick Holdcroft, a retired Navy captain from Bellevue, announced Monday that he is running for the Nebraska Legislature.
A registered Republican, he will challenge incumbent State Sen. Carol Blood for the District 3 seat, which represents parts of Bellevue, Papillion and central Sarpy County. Blood, a Democrat, previously announced plans to seek reelection.
The Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, meaning that senators are elected and serve without regard to party membership.
Holdcroft served in the U.S. Strategic Command and was a naval surface warfare officer. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning his commission through the ROTC program. In retirement, he was on the USS Omaha Commissioning Committee and has been president of the Bellevue Rotary Club and the Ak-Sar-Ben chapter of the Air Force Association.
He said he’ll fight to cut property taxes and taxes on military retirement, as well as be a voice for veterans and active military members. He said he opposes abortion.
