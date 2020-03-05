A brush fire that started Thursday afternoon near Springfield led to the evacuation of some residents in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood, a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputy said.
DO NOT COME DOWN JUST TO LOOK AT THE FIRE! You are getting in the way of evacuees and emergency personnel. AVOID THE AREA! https://t.co/E66bOaoVrg— Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) March 5, 2020
The neighborhood is south of Cornish Road near U.S. Highway 50 and the Platte River.
The Gretna Fire Department responded to a large grass fire about 12:05 p.m. near 168th Street and Buffalo Road, according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher.
March 5, 2020
Buffalo Road was closed from 168th to 180th Streets at 12:20 p.m. as the fire spread. Just before 1 p.m., Sarpy County 911 tweeted that evacuations were taking place in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood because of the brush fire.
#MEADOWOAKS Evacuate now if you live in this area! https://t.co/9Rr1N74d8f pic.twitter.com/O7vtElUhvF— Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) March 5, 2020
The Springfield, Papillion, Bellevue and Offutt Fire Departments were called to help put out the fast-moving fire, the deputy said.
