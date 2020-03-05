A brush fire that started Thursday afternoon near Springfield led to the evacuation of some residents in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood, a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputy said.

The neighborhood is south of Cornish Road near U.S. Highway 50 and the Platte River.

The Gretna Fire Department responded to a large grass fire about 12:05 p.m. near 168th Street and Buffalo Road, according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher.

Buffalo Road was closed from 168th to 180th Streets at 12:20 p.m. as the fire spread. Just before 1 p.m., Sarpy County 911 tweeted that evacuations were taking place in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood because of the brush fire. 

The Springfield, Papillion, Bellevue and Offutt Fire Departments were called to help put out the fast-moving fire, the deputy said.

