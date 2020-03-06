Lana Brandt, 70, of Hamburg, Iowa, checks out the rising water on the south side of the city on March 17, 2019. Brandt has lived in Hamburg for 70 years and said the loss of businesses, crops and property was huge.
SIDNEY, Iowa — Warmer-than-normal weather is bringing a short-term dose of good news to those worried about spring flooding along the Missouri River. But in the long term, the risk remains elevated.
The warmth is melting the thick blanket of snow in the eastern Dakotas that forecasters feared would magnify flood risks if it melted in the midst of a rainstorm. Even better news: The odds favor continued warm weather into mid-March, and there are no obvious large, northern storms in the offing.
“It’s a really, really good thing that we’re going to lose a lot of this snow,” Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Missouri River Basin Forecast Center, said during a monthly phone briefing on river conditions. “It lessens the immediate threat.”
An estimated 2 to 3 inches of water is locked in the snow, he said, and much of that area drains directly into the Missouri River, rather than being held back by dams.
Another piece of recent good news, Low said, is that the risk of ice jam flooding is diminishing.
But the flood threat remains for the rest of spring and into summer, Dave Pearson, a hydrologist with the weather service in Valley, told about 100 people gathered in this southwest Iowa community Thursday evening to hear the latest on the evolving flood risk.
The risk remains high because soils are saturated, rivers are running high and the levee system remains weakened, according to Pearson and John Remus of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who also took questions from concerned residents.
Pearson said it will be well into the summer before that water begins to work its way out of the system.
The flood threat going forward will revolve around where and how rainfall occurs, he said.
In 2019, catastrophic flooding in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa caused several billion dollars in damage and disrupted lives for months.
The corps has finished rebuilding all of its levees, but those levees will remain in a weakened state into the summer, Remus said, because they still need a solid cover of grass to hold them in place.
Remus said he expects “some flood fighting this year.”
“I can’t believe we’ll get by this year without some flood fighting, the levees are that fragile,” he said.
Missouri River residents are weary of flooding because the last decade has brought two historic years of flooding and several lesser but still serious years of flooding.
Asked if the region had entered a new normal, Pearson had a tough answer.
“It already is the new normal; there is no ‘gonna be,’ ” he said, “Will we have flooding every year? I feel confident saying we’re not going to. But the new normal of intense rains and faster runoff — we’re already there.”
